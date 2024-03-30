Mark Lawrenson makes big scoreline prediction for Chelsea vs Burnley

Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 3-0 win for Chelsea against Burnley. The pundit claims that the Blues will be looking to build their confidence with the FA Cup semifinal coming up soon.

In his weekly prediction column on Paddy Power, Lawrenson stated that Mauricio Pochettino finally knows his best team at Stamford Bridge. However, the injury issues have been a problem for the manager, but he has backed them to win big for the home side. He wrote:

"Burnley have picked up a little bit but Chelsea are in to their stride and they've got an FA Cup semi final on the horizon as well. Mauricio Pochettino finally know his best team, whether they're all fit or not is a different question but I fancy a big home win. Chelsea 3-0 Burnley."

The Blues travel to face Manchester United and Sheffield United next in the league before hosting Everton. They then travel to Wembley to face Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Paul Merson also predicts a big win for Chelsea against Burnley

Paul Merson was writing for Sportskeeda this week when he predicted a big win for Chelsea this week. Much like Mark Lawrenson, the pundit stated that the home side would score thrice but did not believe they would keep a clean sheet.

He predicted a 4-1 win for Mauricio Pochettino's side and wrote:

"If Burnley enjoy a lot of possession and play their natural game then Chelsea could get frustrated because the Clarets can cause problems. But with the quality that the Blues have got, they just need a few moments to win the game. Chelsea have too much quality going forward. Burnley are the kind of team that big clubs would relish going up against, because the Clarets will come out swinging."

He added:

"They are not going to sit back and just take the punches, and that could play right into Chelsea's hands. As far as Mauricio Pochettino is concerned, I think it's a 'C minus' in terms of performances so far. He could do better. I know they've had injuries and he's come into a chaotic environment, but they shouldn't be a mid-table team. The Chelsea fans will be on Burnley's backs throughout the game at Stamford Bridge. I don't expect Burnley to take anything away from this game. Chelsea 3-1 Burnley."

Chelsea can jump to ninth position with a win today. Should they get a win by over four goals, they can move up to 8th, above Brighton & Hove Albion.