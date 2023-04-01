Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction for PL fixture between Newcastle and Manchester United

The Premier League is set for a colossal showdown as Newcastle United and Manchester United lock horns in a repeat of the EFL Cup final that took place in February.

Both teams are among the top four contenders in the league, with the Red Devils sitting pretty in third place, three points clear of the Magpies.

According to Mark Lawrenson, however, the Magpies have proven to be the better side and will see off United's threat (via PaddyPower):

"In fairness Manchester United have recovered from that 7-0 and it looks as though Newcastle have got themselves back on the straight and narrow. I’m going to go for a Newcastle win actually. I think Manchester United are due a defeat and I think this is where it will come. I’m not sure whether Marcus Rashford’s back from this shopping trip or not, though. Newcastle 1-0 Manchester United."

Manchester United have been busy in recent weeks, with their primary focus being on their European campaign and FA Cup endeavors. Their recent games against Real Betis and Fulham saw them emerge victorious, setting up a continental quarter-final with La Liga side Sevilla.

Despite their recent success in cup competitions, they have had a lackluster performance in the Premier League.

In only two appearances in March, they struggled with a humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool and a goalless draw with Southampton. They currently occupy the final podium spot and hold a one-point lead over Tottenham, who have played two more games.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag of results in recent games, losing their defensive sparkle. Meanwhile, Manchester United hold the fourth-worst defensive record on the road this season, conceding 27 goals so far.

Newcastle lost to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, but will take the game to them this time

In the Carabao Cup final back in February, tears streamed down the faces of Newcastle players and fans as Man United ended their six-year trophy drought with a 2-0 win.

The upcoming match promises to be a fierce battle between two of the Premier League's top teams. With Man United's recent focus on cup competitions and Newcastle's unsteady defensive performances, it remains to be seen who will come out on top.

But one thing is for sure, fans can expect a thrilling match between these two giants of English football.

