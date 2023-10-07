Mark Lawrenson makes bold predictions for Arsenal vs Manchester City

Pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Arsenal and Manchester City will play out a 1-1 draw when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Sunday (October 8).

The Gunners dispatched Bournemouth 4-0 (September 30) in their latest Premier League outing but suffered a 2-1 defeat to Lens in the subsequent midweek Champions League fixture (October 3).

Meanwhile, the Cityzens got back to winning ways against RB Leipzig on Wednesday (3-1, October 4) after their league defeat to Wolves last Saturday (September 30).

Claiming both sides will take a point each from this match, Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"I fancy a draw here. Manchester City got back on the wagon in midweek after that surprise loss against Wolves and it sounded comfortable against RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Arsenal lost at Lens on Tuesday and they’ve just been a bit in and out this season in all honesty."

Moving into this fixture, Pep Guardiola may be slightly worried owing to defensive midfielder Rodri's absence. The Spain international is serving a three-match suspension following his red card in Manchester City's 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest on September 23.

The last time these sides met, Mikel Arteta's men secured a victory on penalties after a 1-1 draw, to lift the Community Shield. However, the Cityzens won on both occasions in the Premier League last year.

"He’s ahead of schedule"- Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of Manchester City clash

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is likely to be included in the Gunners' matchday squad against Manchester City on Sunday (October 8). The Ghana international has been sidelined for the past few weeks due to a groin injury he picked up in August.

After being sidelined since the 2-2 draw against Fulham on August 26, Partey might be brought into the matchday squad for his side's upcoming Premier League match.

Initially, the player was ruled out of action for six to eight weeks but returned to training on Tuesday. He was included in the Champions League matchday squad against RC Lens, although he remained an unused substitute. Explaining his decision to not bring on Partey during the match, Arteta said (via Evening Standard):

"Well, he’s ahead of schedule that’s for sure. We wanted to have him in the squad if we needed to, the way the [Lens] game panned out we had other necessities and we didn’t use him. He will be in the squad.”

So far this season, the 30-year-old midfielder has started three league matches for Arsenal.