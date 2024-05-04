Mark Lawrenson makes bold scoreline prediction for Liverpool vs Tottenham

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed Liverpool to beat Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday, May 5.

The Reds have gone off the boil recently, winning just one of their last five league games, drawing two, and losing two. This has seen them fall five points behind leaders Arsenal in the standings and they are likely out of the title race. The Merseysiders played out a 2-2 draw at West Ham United in their last game.

Tottenham, meanwhile, lost 2-0 at London rivals Chelsea in their last game before losing 3-2 at home against north London rivals Arsenal. They have now lost three games in a row, having also lost 4-0 at Newcastle United before facing the Gunners.

Spurs now face a daunting trip to Anfield and Lawrenson believes it would end up in another defeat for them. He wrote in his column for Paddy Power:

"Tottenham are very open and you know Liverpool will score, they always do. It’s getting closer to Jurgen Klopp’s swansong so they should put it in. I think Tottenham will score but Liverpool will win. Spurs have had some mad fixtures towards the end of this season!"

Prediction: 3-1

A look at Liverpool and Tottenham's previous encounter

The reverse fixture between the two sides is arguably one of the most infamous Premier League games in recent times.

Spurs hosted Liverpool at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 30, 2023. Both sides began the clash brightly, creating a few chances. The first turning point of the match came in the 26th minute after Curtis Jones was sent off for a tackle on Yves Bissouma.

The Reds then thought they had scored in the 34th minute after Luis Diaz put the ball in the back of the net. However, the goal was incorrectly disallowed due to offside. The footage later revealed that it was a wrong decision and that the goal should've stood as Diaz was clearly onside.

Spurs then took the lead two minutes later through Heung-min Son but the visitors equalised through Cody Gakpo in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Liverpool were dealt another blow in the 69th minute after Diogo Jota received his second yellow card and was sent off as a result.

The Reds held on with nine men for a long while but their defense was finally broken in the sixth minute of stoppage time via a Joel Matip own goal.