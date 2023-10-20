Mark Lawrenson makes interesting claim while predicting Chelsea vs Arsenal result

Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson has predicted the result of the upcoming Premier League clash between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. The two giants of English football will face off on Saturday, October 21.

Arsenal have had a solid start to the new season, contrary to Chelsea, who have struggled to get results on the board. However, the Blues have now seemingly found their mojo and could be a tough nut to crack for Mikel Arteta's men.

Predicting the outcome of the game, Lawrenson wrote in his Paddy Power column:

"Both of these won last time but I feel this will be a draw. Arsenal had a massive win against Manchester City and they seem to have this knack of scoring really, really late goals which is great but I would suggest that Chelsea are improving a lot."

Lawrenson believes the game will finish 1-1 despite the Gunners having a far better start to the 2023/24 season than their counterparts.

Arsenal are coming off a morale boosting 1-0 win over defending champions Manchester City, which puts them in good stead heading into the encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have now won three matches on the trot across competitions and will have their tails up as they line up against the Gunners.

How Chelsea and Arsenal have fared so far this season

Chelsea are currently reeling in the bottom half of the Premier League table at 11th with 11 points. They have won thrice and lost as many times, with two of their league games ending in a draw.

They have won their last two league games, however, beating Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage before demolishing Burnley 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are second behind local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference. They are yet to lose a match in the league this season and have put up 20 points in eight games with six wins and two draws.

Mikel Arteta and his squad will want to go one better this season after losing the league title to Manchester City last term.