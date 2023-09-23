Mark Lawrenson makes interesting prediction for Burnley vs Manchester United

Pundit and former footballer Mark Lawrenson tipped Manchester United to come away with all three points from Burnley in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday (September 23).

Claiming that both sides are open at the back, Lawrenson believes the Red Devils will have just enough to secure a 2-0 win on the night. In four league matches, the Clarets have let in 12 goals, two more than their opposition have conceded in five games.

Predicting the result of this fixture, Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power):

"Burnley scrambled a draw at Forest on Monday, they can’t win at home and they’re too open – but you could say that about Manchester United as well! United are just in a mess and you could argue that the three major components of the team aren’t working, but it’s Burnley, and I’ll think United will have enough."

Burnley are yet to win a Premier League match this season and currently sit 19th in the standings. They've managed one point, resulting from a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last week (September 18).

On the other hand, Manchester United have suffered defeats to Bayern Munich and Brighton in their last two fixtures across competitions. They're currently placed 13th in the league table with six points.

Erik ten Hag's men managed victories against Wolves and Nottingham Forest while losing to Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton.

"He will not be in the squad"- Erik ten Hag provides Jadon Sancho update ahead of Manchester United Burnley clash

Jadon Sancho (via Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provided an update on Jadon Sancho before the Red Devils' Premier League clash against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (September 23).

He confirmed that the England international will not be a part of the matchday squad amid the duo's ongoing issues.

Sancho hit back at his manager after the Dutch tactician left the winger out of his squad for the trip to Arsenal on September 3, citing training-related concerns. He publically disagreed with ten Hag while posting a lengthy message on X (formerly Twitter), which the player chose to delete later.

Providing an update on this situation, the former Ajax boss said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It depends on him. For the rest, we are preparing for Burnley and that's our focus. He will not be in the squad."

This season, the 23-year-old has registered three appearances, all coming off the bench. Sancho has failed to appear for the Red Devils after being left out of his side's 3-1 loss to Arsenal.