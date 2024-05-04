Mark Lawrenson makes his prediction for Chelsea vs West Ham United

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has backed Chelsea to beat London rivals West Ham United 2-1 in their Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge this Sunday (May 5).

The Blues, who beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 earlier this Thursday, are eighth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 51 points from 34 games. They are gunning for a UEFA Europa League spot with sixth-placed Manchester United just three points ahead of them now.

West Ham, on the other hand, are in ninth place with 49 points from 35 matches so far. They are currently on a disappointing run of form, registering one win and three losses in their last eight league outings.

In his column for British betting website Paddy Power, Lawrenson asserted that the Blues will get the better of David Moyes' outfit in their upcoming home contest. The 66-year-old wrote:

"Chelsea have conceded so many goals but it's just the way they are. They are as likely to win 4-0 as they are to lose 4-0. West Ham are a strange one because it is obvious that other managers are being interviewed and David Moyes has always said he is waiting until the end of the season to see what is happening. West Ham drew last time but I'll go for [the hosts]."

Earlier this season, Chelsea crashed to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Hammers. Nayef Aguerd and Michail Antonio netted on either side of Carney Chukwuemeka's goal before Lucas Paqueta scored a penalty.

The Blues, who have lost just one of their last 11 home league matches, have won five of their past 13 games across competitions against West Ham. They have lost as many games and drawn thrice in the run.

Mauricio Pochettino hails 3 Chelsea stars

Following his team's recent 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino showered praise on three of his players. He told reporters (h/t X/@FabrizioRomano):

"Noni Madueke... unbelievable. He did a fantastic job with the ball and without the ball. That is what we needed for the future to build this spirit, to be very competitive. Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher were fantastic as players that grew in this club."

Noni Madueke, who left PSV Eindhoven in a potential £35 million move last winter, has emerged as a starter for Chelsea of late. He has contributed seven goals and two assists in 30 matches this campaign.

Conor Gallagher, on the other hand, has been an ever-present figure for the Blues this season, making 46 appearances. Trevoh Chalobah, who netted against Spurs, has featured in 13 total games this season.