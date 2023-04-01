Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for PL encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City

The Premier League returns to action on Saturday, April 1, and we have an absolute cracker to start off with as Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad.

The Sky Blues, looking to win their third top-flight title in a row, are looking to remain hot on the heels of leaders Arsenal, who are currently eight points ahead of them.

The Reds, however, have blown hot and cold, struggling for consistency. This has left them languishing in sixth place, seven points behind the top four.

Jurgen Klopp's team managed to beat City in their previous meeting at Anfield in October and the holders will aim for revenge.

Football pundit Mark Lawrenson, though, is predicting a tight game between the English giants which could end in a 1-1 draw. In his predictions for Paddy Power, he wrote:

"It looks as though Erling Haaland probably won’t play and Phil Foden’s definitely out which obviously makes it easier for Liverpool but we don’t know which Liverpool will turn up. Because of that, I’m going to go for a draw. Defensively last time away from home at Bournemouth they were all over the shop. Again.

"I think Jurgen Klopp would have been on to them. They need to improve defensively or City will do them easily. I think it might be a low-scoring draw that won’t be much use to anybody."

Liverpool's season was summed up after they lost 1-0 to Bournemouth in the league just days after thrashing Manchester United 7-0.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have won their last three top-flight games and remain unbeaten on six occasions.

Liverpool aiming for a league double over Manchester City

For the first time since the 2015-16 season, Liverpool could pull off a Premier League double over Manchester City, having beaten them 1-0 at home already this season.

The Reds, however, have a poor league record at the Etihad, with their last win coming in November 2015 in a stunning 4-1 victory just over a month into Jurgen Klopp's tenure.

The Merseyside outfit have already lost away to City once this season when they met in the League Cup in December as the hosts beat them 3-2.

Pep Guardiola's side also have their title aspirations on the line here as a loss could open up a 11-point lead at the top of the table for Arsenal, effectively ending the title race.

