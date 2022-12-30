Mark Lawrenson makes surprise prediction for Brighton vs Arsenal Premier League clash 

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has surprisingly predicted that Arsenal will suffer a slip-up against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, December 31.

The Gunners are flying high at the top of the Premier League table heading into the encounter with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's side have been in remarkable form this season, winning 13, drawing one, and losing one of their 15 league games.

However, Lawrenson predicts that Arsenal will endure a setback against the Seagulls this weekend.

The Liverpool great believes the Gunners will have to settle for a draw. Writing for Paddy Power, he said:

"This should be a good game. Brighton come into this on the back of another good result but they generally don’t score that many goals at home while not losing too many either. Brighton 1-1 Arsenal."

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 25 - Martin Ødegaard

◉ 25 - Bukayo Saka

◉ 23 - Gabriel Martinelli

◉ 22 - Gabriel Jesus

◉ 21 - Granit Xhaka



Arsenal are the only team with 4+ players on 20+ chances created from open play in the Premier League this season:
◉ 25 - Martin Ødegaard
◉ 25 - Bukayo Saka
◉ 23 - Gabriel Martinelli
◉ 22 - Gabriel Jesus
◉ 21 - Granit Xhaka

Brighton have had an equally impressive start to the campaign by their standards and sit seventh in the league table with seven wins from 15 fixtures.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi has continued the impressive run of form former manager Graham Potter has achieved.

They have a 3-3 draw with Liverpool and a 4-1 demolition of Chelsea under their belt.

However, Arsenal will be tricky visitors as they continue their chase for the Premier League title, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Fulham are set to move for Arsenal defender Cedric Soares

The Gunners could part ways with Cedric.

Arsenal right-back Cedric has slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Ben White has flourished as a makeshift right-back this season, making 20 appearances and providing two assists.

Meanwhile, Takehiro Tomiyasu has been a dependable backup for the English defender, making 18 appearances and contributing an assist.

This has left Cedric on the outside looking in, and he has featured just four times this season.

According to the Evening Standard, Fulham are expected to make a bid for the Portuguese in the coming days.

A loan with the option to buy or a permanent deal are being considered by the Cottagers.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Mikel Arteta on Fulham’s interest in full-back Cédric Soares. 🗣️ “We know where we are in terms of the squad and the numbers that we have so we’re going to be extremely cautious about what we are going to do in this window.”Mikel Arteta on Fulham’s interest in full-back Cédric Soares. 🗣️ “We know where we are in terms of the squad and the numbers that we have so we’re going to be extremely cautious about what we are going to do in this window.”Mikel Arteta on Fulham’s interest in full-back Cédric Soares. 🇵🇹 https://t.co/1zrbrH67a3

Fulham coach Marco Silva leads the pursuit of Cedric after working with the former Southampton man at Sporting CP eight years ago.

However, the west Londoners face competition from Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen for Cedric's capture.

The 31-year-old arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Southampton four years ago and has made 59 appearances, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

