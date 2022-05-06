Mark Lawrenson points out the main reason why he predicts Liverpool to beat Tottenham Hotspur this weekend

BBC Sports pundit Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool to prevail in their mouth-watering clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend.

The Reds host Spurs at Anfield on Saturday (7 May) with the title race on the line as Jurgen Klopp's troops trail leaders Manchester City by just a point.

Tottenham, however, are competing to finish inside the top-four and sit only two points behind Arsenal in fifth place on the table.

Going by form, the hosts are the obvious favorites, having enjoyed another fantastic run, but Spurs are feeling confident too after their morale-boosting win over Leicester City.

Play. coza @CozaPlay

20:40 - Saturday, 7 May



Two of the top 5 teams in the Premier League go head to head on Saturday evening!

Will The Lilywhites come out on top or will it be another day at the office for Liverpool? Matchday 36: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur20:40 - Saturday, 7 MayTwo of the top 5 teams in the Premier League go head to head on Saturday evening!Will The Lilywhites come out on top or will it be another day at the office for Liverpool? Matchday 36: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur20:40 - Saturday, 7 May🏆Two of the top 5 teams in the Premier League go head to head on Saturday evening!Will The Lilywhites come out on top or will it be another day at the office for Liverpool? https://t.co/ABh2pux7FA

Lawrenson, however, believes Tottenham's poor form on the road is the main reason to bet your bottom dollar on the Reds, as they've failed to win nine of 17 away league games this season.

He wrote:

"An evening kick-off under the Anfield lights will help boost the atmosphere, but the main reason I am backing Jurgen Klopp's side here is more down to the fact Spurs are so unconvincing on the road.''

"Antonio Conte's side got that brilliant win over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in February, of course, but the frustrating thing for Conte is that they have not played like that often enough," he added.

"This is another big game so I think Spurs will be up for this one too, and cause the Liverpool defence some problems, but not as many as Mohamed Salah & Co will cause them at the other end."

Tottenham haven't beaten Liverpool since a 4-1 victory in October 2017.

Liverpool to keep quadruple hopes alive with Tottenham win

Lawrenson believes Liverpool, who're competing for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies, will keep up their pursuit with a win this weekend.

He further wrote before predicting a 2-1 win for the Reds:

"It has been another great week for Liverpool. I was commentating on their Champions League tie against Villarreal and the Reds were all over the place in the first half, but I said at half-time that I thought they would be fine because it was a superhuman effort by the Spanish side. They were never going to be able to keep that up."

"Now the Reds have two more cup finals to look forward this season, and I think they will see off Tottenham too, to maintain their challenge."

They have only six games remaining in the season - two of which are cup finals - against Chelsea in the FA Cup and Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Reds' form indicates the side is fully capable of going all the way, boasting a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions right now, even winning the last six.

Edited by Parimal