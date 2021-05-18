Mark Lawrenson predicts the result for Chelsea vs Leicester City Premier League clash

Former Liverpool player Mark Lawrenson feels Chelsea will wrestle away the advantage from Leicester City in the race for the Premier League top four when the two teams face off today.

Leicester City dug deep to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday, condemning the Blues to back-to-back defeats for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have the chance to bounce back immediately and will have the backing of their own fans at Stamford Bridge.

Mark Lawrenson feels the presence of the fans will spur Chelsea on to avenge their painful defeat against Leicester in the FA Cup. He wrote in his column for the BBC:

“I really enjoyed Saturday's FA Cup final, which was a really intriguing game and turned into a classic cup story.

“The Wembley atmosphere was great, and it was nice to have that back. Leicester were celebrating at the end, but Chelsea will have been thinking how it could have been their day.

Lawrenson added:

“That's one of the reasons I'm going for a Chelsea win here. They will want some revenge and they need a win to keep their top-four hopes in their own hands, plus they are playing at Stamford Bridge and they will have some fans there to help them.”

Leicester City will have to be prepared for a Chelsea backlash

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea avenge their painful defeat against Leicester in the FA Cup tonight

Chelsea saw more of the ball and had more openings than Leicester City on Saturday but were undone by a moment of magic by Youri Tielemans.

The Blues have not done too much wrong in the last couple of games as the results have perhaps been harsh.

Despite dominating Arsenal in their last Premier League game, Chelsea came up short, and the same transpired against Leicester City as their attackers were simply not clinical enough.

For manager Brendan Rodgers, the main aim will be to ensure that the players are focused despite a historic win on Saturday.

Even a draw for Leicester City will not be a bad result as it will keep them above Chelsea in the standings.