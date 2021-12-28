Mark Lawrenson predicts the result for Leicester City vs Liverpool

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed the Reds to bag a comfortable 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night. Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League while Leicester City find themselves in 11th place.

Liverpool, who saw their Boxing Day-clash with Leeds United get postponed due to COVID-19, picked up a single point in their last top-flight outing. Antonio Conte’s spirited Tottenham Hotspur side held the Merseysiders to a 2-2 draw, before that allowing Manchester City to pull ahead in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently trailing Manchester City by six points but have played a game less than the reigning Premier League champions. A win over Leicester City will bring the deficit down to three points, ensuring Liverpool keep their fate in their own hands.

While Liverpool are busy mounting a title challenge, Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester are trying their best to find their footing. They have been attacking with purpose in every match but haven’t yet found a way to keep the opposition at bay.

The Foxes suffered a 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in their last Premier League outing and could endure another difficult night against Liverpool.

Pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Leicester City are quite capable going forward but aren’t organized enough to stop Liverpool from securing three points.

Predicting a 2-0 win for Liverpool, Lawrenson told BBC Sport:

“Leicester were fine going forward against Manchester City on Sunday, but they were wide open at the back. That's the last thing you want going into a game against a team as free-scoring as Liverpool are, and Leicester's injury problems will make it difficult for them to change things around too much.”

In their last Premier League meeting, Liverpool were completely outplayed by Leicester City. The Foxes came from behind to snatch a 3-1 win over the Reds at the King Power Stadium in February

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool can beat Manchester City in the title race

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp wholeheartedly believes his side are capable of beating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Klopp has claimed it would be difficult to close down City but does not think the Reds are out of the race already. Liverpool are currently trailing City by six points with a game in hand.

City, on the other hand, have finally hit top gear and have won their last nine Premier League matches. The reigning champions will travel to Brentford for their final Premier League match of the year.

