Former Liverpool defender predicts result of Reds' upcoming clash with Chelsea

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted the Reds will play out a 1-1- draw against their upcoming opponents Chelsea in the Premier League.

The two sides will square off at Anfield on Thursday and the game could have a major impact on who finishes in the top four.

Liverpool and Chelsea are separated by just one point on the league table at the moment. A win would not only be a boost in terms of points, but would also be a big psychological advantage.

Lawrenson, however, believes Liverpool will be happy with a point after finally ending their losing run against Sheffield United in their previous game.

“Chelsea don’t concede many goals, but they don’t score many either. Their new manager Thomas Tuchel has kind of done steps one and two, which were to tighten them up at the back, and stop conceding,” Lawrenson wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“Now he has got to work out step three, which is make them more of a goal threat.

“Liverpool got back to winning ways at Sheffield United on Sunday, but this is a much bigger test. I think they will be quite happy with a point,” Lawrenson opined.

Chelsea will head into the game as slight favourites

Liverpool have had the upper hand in this fixture in recent seasons, but they are without several key first-team players. Jürgen Klopp’s side have struggled for consistency this season and this is perhaps Chelsea’s best chance to get one over the Merseyside outfit.

Chelsea are yet to lose a game under Thomas Tuchel, but scoring goals has been an issue. Timo Werner is yet to find his goal-scoring touch under his compatriot, while the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic have struggled to revive their early season form.

Chelsea last beat Liverpool in the league in 2018, and this will perhaps be their best chance to end their two-year winless league run against the Reds.

Tuchel’s side have lost some ground in the battle for the top four spots as they have drawn their last two games in the league, and will want to return to winning ways.

The race for the top four is likely to go down to the wire this season, with the likes of West Ham United, Leicester City, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur in the mix as well.