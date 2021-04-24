Mark Lawrenson predicts the result for Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed the Reds to overcome Newcastle United in their Premier League game later today.

The two sides are in a good run of form as Liverpool are unbeaten in four, while Newcastle have picked up two wins in as many games to allay any fears of relegation.

The Magpies are still not safe, but are eight points clear of the relegation spots, having played a game fewer than the sides around them.

Liverpool have plenty to play for in the final weeks of the Premier League season, as they look to displace Chelsea in the top four and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League campaign.

Lawrenson feels Newcastle are in good touch, so Liverpool will have to play well to take all three points from the game.

“I always thought Newcastle would get results when they really needed them and they have done exactly that in the past couple of weeks.

“The Magpies are not mathematically safe yet, of course, but they are eight points above third-bottom Fulham, who are not going to catch them now.

“Liverpool played really well in the first half against Leeds on Monday and should have scored more than the one goal they managed. In the second half, though, they were really poor and could have conceded a lot more than one.

“That is a worry, even if you factor in how good Leeds are, so the Reds will need to find some consistency to take the three points here,” Lawrenson wrote in his column for BBC.

Advertisement

Liverpool’s advantage over their top-four rivals

Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League

The Reds have an easier fixture list compared to Chelsea and West Ham United, their two main rivals in the race for the top four spots. Jurgen Klopp’s side are no longer in Europe, unlike Chelsea, so they will have more time in between games to recover.

Training done and 3 big points up for grabs at Anfield tomorrow 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/pypDmClYuN — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 23, 2021

With their defense finally performing better than they did at the beginning of the year and their attack managing to get the job done, they will be favorites against Newcastle United.

Advertisement

The Magpies will look to use their pace on the break to test Liverpool, who have been poor at home this season under Klopp.