Mark Lawrenson predicts the result for Premier League clash between Chelsea and Everton

BBC Sport expert and former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson has backed Chelsea to beat Everton at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The two sides are in a contrasting run of form at the moment. While Chelsea are challenging the duo of Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table, Everton are 14th in the league.

Rafa Benitez’s side have lost four out of their last five games in the Premier League and are just seven points above the relegation zone.

The pressure is certainly on Benitez, who managed Chelsea for a brief time in 2013 and won the UEFA Europa League in the process.

Premier League @premierleague



// Chelsea are aiming for 26 home #PL matches unbeaten against Everton, which would equal their longest run without defeat at Stamford Bridge against the same team 💪 @ChelseaFC // #CHEEVE Chelsea are aiming for 26 home #PL matches unbeaten against Everton, which would equal their longest run without defeat at Stamford Bridge against the same team 💪@ChelseaFC // #CHEEVE https://t.co/dy6Jn1OuS3

Lawrenson has backed Chelsea to beat Everton, who have been poor defensively in recent games.

"Rafael Benitez is back at another of his former clubs but he will not expect a warm welcome at Stamford Bridge – and I can’t see him picking up any points either.

"The very least you usually expect from a Benitez side is that they are solid at the back but, defensively, Everton have been poor of late and it is hard to see them keeping Chelsea quiet.

"Chelsea have not been at their best at either end recently, but they should still have too much for the Toffees, who have lost four away games on the trot going into this one," Lawrenson wrote in his column for the BBC.

Everton will have to dig deep to beat Chelsea

The secret to beating Chelsea has become clearer in recent weeks as the Blues themselves have struggled defensively.

Their attackers too have been inconsistent, so if Everton can defend well and stay in the game, they can test Chelsea late on. Benitez’s side started the season well, but have rapidly descended down the league table in recent weeks.

A much-needed win against Arsenal was followed by a damning defeat to Crystal Palace, and the Toffees have it all to do again to get some momentum.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea at home have been strong, so they will be the favorites heading into this game. If they take an early lead, then Thomas Tuchel could have a comfortable game later on Thursday.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar