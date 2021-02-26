Mark Lawrenson predicts the result of Sunday's clash between Chelsea and Manchester United

BBC Sport pundit Mark Lawrenson has given his prediction for Sunday’s highly-anticipated Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United.

The former Liverpool defender predicts both teams will share the spoils with one goal apiece when Chelsea hosts the Reds at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Mark Lawrenson said:

“Manchester United won convincingly enough in the end against Newcastle last weekend – but they had a wobble start like they do in most games. United have been excellent on the road this season but you just know that Chelsea will make it difficult for them.”

Chelsea will Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

After a rather shaky start to the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, Chelsea parted ways with club Legend Frank Lampard and replaced him with former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues have found new life under Tuchel and they are unbeaten since his appointment, winning four and drawing two of their six matches in the league.

While Chelsea are in fifth-place in the league standings, they are high-flying in Europe. The London outfit secured a 1-0 first-leg win over La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid this week.

Advertisement

2 - Thomas Tuchel has conceded just two goals in eight games as Chelsea manager; in the club's history, the only coach to concede fewer goals after eight games in charge is José Mourinho (one). Masterclass. pic.twitter.com/fkvHRIwEfT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 23, 2021

Their opponents, Manchester United, have had an impressive season so far. They are in second place in the league with 49 points, six ahead of Chelsea. Chelsea and Manchester United will now go toe-to-toe for the second time this season, with the first meeting ending in an uneventful goalless draw.

However, this clash promises to be a nail-biter, as both teams are currently in superb form. Chelsea and Manchester United are both unbeaten in nine and eight games, respectively.

This is the second meeting between Thomas Tuchel and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Tuchel winning both encounters during his stint with Paris Saint-Germain.

Both teams will be desperate for the win, and while Chelsea could break into the top four with all three points, the visitors could go three points clear of Leicester City. The Foxes are hot on United's tail and are only behind on goal difference.

Advertisement

When Jesse Lingard silenced Stamford Bridge in 2016 🚀



Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live on Sunday night📺 pic.twitter.com/59MEPOyIdy — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 26, 2021

Manchester United have a slight edge over their rivals as they come into Sunday’s clash, with three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five meetings.