Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of Chelsea vs Leeds United

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson is tipping Chelsea to continue their recent good form and seal a 2-1 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Chelsea have hit their stride under Frank Lampard after a shaky start to their 2020-21 campaign. They are currently five games unbeaten in the Premier League and will be keen to continue their impressive run against Leeds United.

Frank Lampard's men head into the game on the back of an impressive performance in the Champions League away to Sevilla. Chelsea won 4-0 thanks to French hitman Olivier Giroud, who scored all four goals. Chelsea goes into Saturday's game in third place in the table, two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds United are currently 12th in the League and will prove to be tricky opponents. Marcelo Bielsa's men have shown this season that they have the quality and potential to take on any team in the top flight.

Mark Lawrenson predicts the winner of Chelsea FC v Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson predicts a 2-1 victory for Chelsea against Leeds United on Saturday

Giroud scored 4 in the Champions League and could feature against Leeds

Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson is expecting to see Chelsea claim a victory over the Whites at Stamford Bridge. Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said:

"Marcelo Bielsa's side started the season well, but have had a mixed recent run of results which saw them ship four goals in two successive games. I think the quickness of the players among some Premier League sides have caused them problems."

"The soft centre in this team is defensively. The front players for Chelsea will be too good for Leeds, and manager Frank Lampard also has to decide about what to do with his striker Olivier Giroud after he scored four against Sevilla."

Lawrenson praised Chelsea's defense, which has conceded just two goals in their last nine games in all competitions.

"At the back the Blues are conceding fewer. Chelsea's new keeper Edouard Mendy is doing well and Thiago Silva has settled at the back and is helping fellow centre-back Kurt Zouma. At the moment I think Chelsea have a good chance of a top-four finish."

Chelsea will hope to challenge for the title this season, having spent north of £200 million on new signings. It will be interesting to see if Frank Lampard chooses to start in form striker Olivier Giroud or persist with Tammy Abraham.