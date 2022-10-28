Mark Lawrenson predicts the winner as Leicester prepare for ‘tough’ test against Manchester City

Mark Lawrenson believes Manchester City will secure a comfortable victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday (29 October).

Pep Guardiola's side will temporarily go top of the table if they beat the Foxes at the King Power Stadium, with Leicester winning their last two games. The Cityzens have lost just two of their previous nine encounters against their upcoming opponents, with Leicester sitting just a point outside the relegation zone.

One concern for City is the fitness of Erling Haaland, who was subbed off at half time during their midweek Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian has started every Premier League game so far and has made an incredible impact on the division.

90min @90min_Football



Erling Haaland scores Man City's 600th Premier League goal under Pep Guardiola!

Guardiola claimed after the game that the Norwegian international was suffering from a fever, but Lawrenson believes the forward will play at the King Power. The Liverpool legend predicted a 2-0 win for Manchester City this weekend, as he wrote in his column for Paddy Power:

“It’s a tough one for Leicester as they’re just starting to hit form and Manchester City are the last team you want to play when you’re looking for confidence. They had four shots on target and scored four against Wolves but it’s City and we know what they’re like."

“They played earlier in the week but Erling Haaland came off at half time. He’ll be fit and ready to go. Leicester 0-2 Manchester City."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Erling Haaland has got the work rate to match the talent

Pep Guardiola delighted with Manchester City's Champions League form

City's goalless draw with Dortmund in the week help them secure the top spot in the group with a game to spare.

Guardiola paid tribute to his players after the full-time whistle. The Spaniard is now looking forward to the knockout stages after the World Cup. He told Manchester City's official website:

"When you qualify with one game left, it is the biggest compliment to the team. We make an exceptional group stage, every game we played, we did really well."

"We will play Sevilla, with fresh people who didn’t play regularly and the same in the Carabao Cup and focus in the Premier League on these three finals we have - Leicester away, then Fulham and Brentford and after, as everyone knows, the World Cup."

He added:

"The most important thing is when we come back from the World Cup and the Champions League is back we will be there with the most important clubs in Europe."

Bernardo Silva @BernardoCSilva

Last 16 here we go

@ManCity Top of the group! Last 16 here we go

