Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of Liverpool vs West Ham United

Football pundit Mark Lawrenson has forecasted a comfortable win for Liverpool ahead of their fixture against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday (September 23).

Jurgen Klopp's side began their Premier League campaign with a draw against Chelsea but have since won all their four games and are third in the table.

Last week, they had a mediocre first-half performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers, going down 1-0 at the break before scoring three in the second half to win 3-1. The Reds also beat Austrian side LASK 3-1 in the Europa League midweek.

Speaking to Paddy Power News, Lawrenson stated that the return of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate could make a difference for the Reds. He said:

"Liverpool rode their luck a little bit at Wolves last week but I’ll back them here as I think Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will both come back in. Liverpool 2-0 West Ham."

Van Dijk is set to return from his suspension following his sending-off in the 2-1 win over Newcastle United. Konate, on the other hand, suffered an injury before the international break but is expected to make a comeback.

Pundit claims Liverpool star is better than Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr

Ian Wright stated that Salah was a better player than Vinicius Jr.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright chose Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah over Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. when asked who the better player among the pair was. Wright highlighted the Egyptian forward's consistent contributions for the Reds since signing from AS Roma.

Speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel, Wright said:

“What you have to say about Mo is that when Liverpool signed him from Roma, you were a bit like ‘Mo Salah?’ But he hasn’t looked back. That man has just got in the fast lane and still has his foot on the pedal. That’s why these people are offering crazy money. I’m going to say Mo Salah for what he has done."

Since his move from the Italian side in the summer of 2017, Salah has been one of Jurgen Klopp's most effective attackers. He has grabbed over 20 goals in all campaigns, lifting the Golden Boot in 2017-18. Salah also helped the Reds win a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy in his tenure.

The Egyptian forward has begun the 2023-24 campaign in fine form, bagging three goals and four assists in just six appearances.