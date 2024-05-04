Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Former BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted that Manchester City will comfortably get past Wolverhampton Wanderers in their upcoming fixture in the Premier League.

City currently sit second in the league standings, just one point behind Arsenal, with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Wolves have comfortably avoided the drop and sit mid-table in 11th place.

Wolves are coming off a 2-1 win against Luton Town after a month-long seven-game winless streak. Meanwhile, the Cityzens have only lost one game in all competitions since the start of the year - their Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid (4-3 on penalties after a 4-4 two-legged aggregate scoreline).

Given their incredible form, Lawrenson predicts that Manchester City would come away with an easy 3-1 win at the Etihad. In his Football Tips column on Paddy Power, he wrote:

"Wolves are decent, they’ve had a good season, but Manchester City have got the bit between their teeth. You have to go for City. They’re all fit and firing and there’s no Champions League to distract them or anything like that so they’ll just get on with it. Manchester City 3-1 Wolves."

It is currently an open battle between Arsenal and City for the Premier League title as Liverpool bowed out with just one win in their last five league fixtures. A win against Wolves would go a long way in establishing City as the firm favorites in the title race.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirms availability of superstar goalkeeper vs Wolves

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that superstar goalkeeper Ederson will be fit and available for their next Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Brazilian suffered a shoulder injury in their 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest on April 28 and was taken off at half-time for substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

City were fearful that their premier shot-stopper might miss crucial games towards the end of their 2023-24 campaign. However, Guardiola dispelled any such rumors in his press conference on Friday (May 3).

He said (via The Standard):

“Ederson is OK. It looked worse but he feels good. He trained and feels good."

The Brazilian has enjoyed yet another wonderful season in between the sticks for the Cityzens. He has kept 14 clean sheets and conceded just 33 goals in 40 games across all competitions.

As we reach the boiling point in the 2023-24 Premier League title race, Guardiola's squad will be greatly boosted by the availability of the world-class shot-stopper.

Manchester City are set to host Wolves at the Etihad on May 4, in a pivotal match for the Premier League title race.