Mark Lawrenson provides his prediction for Chelsea vs Everton

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes Chelsea's Premier League encounter against Everton this weekend could end in a draw. The two teams will meet at Stamford Bridge on Monday, April 15.

The Blues are currently ninth in the league with 44 points from 30 matches in what has been an underwhelming campaign. They are, however, just four points behind seventh-placed West Ham United, who have played two games more.

Everton, meanwhile, are 16th with 27 points from 31 matches following their latest points deduction. Earlier this week, the league docked them two points for a breach of profit and sustainability rules, following a six-point deduction earlier in the campaign.

Despite the difference in their circumstances, Lawrenson believes the Toffees could get a point at Stamford Bridge as he doesn't know what to expect from the hosts. He wrote in his prediction column for Paddy Power News:

"I’m not sure what those two points Everton were docked is all about, it’s hard to understand thinking from the league, but you just don’t know what you’re going to get from Chelsea. This could be a dour draw. Chelsea 1-1 Everton."

Mauricio Pochettino's men will enter this contest on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run (four wins, three draws). Their latest outing saw them draw 2-2 with 20th-placed Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche's squad were on a 10-match winless streak before their latest fixture. Everton put in a much better performance last week and edged Dyche's former side Burnley 1-0 in the league.

Everton defeated Chelsea the last time the two teams met

Both teams have already clashed once in the Premier League this season, with that match at Goodison Park back in December 2023 ending in an Everton win.

A goalless first half was followed by Abdoulaye Doucoure's 54th-minute opener, with the midfielder scoring the rebound after Robert Sanchez saved Dominic Calvert-Lewin's effort. Chelsea dominated possession in that fixture (73%) and had 16 shots, but got just four of them on target. In contrast, Everton had nine shots and got five of them on target.

The Toffees, meanwhile, were resolute in defence and held onto their slender lead as the game entired its final minutes. Youngster Lewis Dobbin then scored his first senior goal in the second minute of stoppage time to secure a 2-0 victory for his side.