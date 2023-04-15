Mark Lawrenson takes cheeky dig at Todd Boehly as he predicts result of Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has backed Chelsea to end their winless streak when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend. He also aimed a subtle dig at their owner Todd Boehly, who has already fired two managers in his first season at the helm.

The Blues will host the Seagulls at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday, April 15.

Frank Lampard's side will enter this match having lost his first two matches in charge. They fell 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league last weekend before losing 2-0 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The London giants also drew twice and lost once right before Lampard's hiring and will desperately want to end their losing streak.

Brighton, meanwhile, have won thrice and drawn once in their last five matches across competitions. However, they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League match.

While the form guide favors the Seagulls, Lawrenson believes the Blues will emerge victorious on Saturday. The Liverpool legend wrote in his column for Paddy Power:

"Brighton were robbed last week at Tottenham. Those decisions were absolutely, totally ridiculous but, of course, they got beat.

"Chelsea under Frank Lampard, I’ll go for him to win his first game back at home. He won’t want to have played three and lost three else they’ll be looking for another interim manager! Chelsea 2-1 Brighton."

Brighton are seventh in the league table with 46 points from 28 matches, seven clear of their upcoming opponents, who are 11th and have played 30 games.

Brighton thrashed Chelsea when the two teams clashed earlier this season

Brighton & Hove Albion recorded a thumping win when they took on Chelsea earlier this season. The two teams clashed in the Premier League at the American Express Stadium back in October last year.

On that occasion, the Seagulls, who had lost Graham Potter to the Blues only the previous month, took a fifth-minute lead through the now-departed Leandro Trossard. They went close on a couple more occasions before Ruben Loftus-Cheek's own goal in the 14th minute put them two to the good.

Trevoh Chalobah then turned the ball into his own net three minutes before half-time to put Roberto De Zerbi's side 3-0 up at the interval.

Kai Havertz pulled one back for Chelsea in the 48th minute to give them a glimmer of hope. However, Pascal Gross' injury-time strike meant Brighton secured a brilliant 4-1 win.

Poll : 0 votes