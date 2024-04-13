Mark Lawrenson warns Liverpool as he predicts the result against Crystal Palace

Liverpool legend and television pundit Mark Lawrenson has backed his former club to get back to winning ways against Crystal Palace. The Merseyside giants will take on Oliver Glasner's side at Anfield on Sunday, April 14, and Jurgen Klopp will be demanding a strong response from his side.

Liverpool have endured a difficult spell on the pitch of late, as they drew 2-2 against Manchester United last Sunday before succumbing to a surprise 3-0 loss against Atalanta at Anfield. Despite creating plenty of chances in both games, the Reds' attack has looked misfiring against Manchester United and Atalanta, costing them big.

Mark Lawrenson has said Jurgen Klopp's side will create plenty of chances against Crystal Palace and get all three points. He has predicted a 3-0 win for the Merseyside club. Lawrenson told Paddy Power:

"I’m at this game and I expect a big Liverpool win. They can’t keep creating so many chances and not scoring. I think they’ll get plenty of chances against Palace so they’ll be fine."

Lawrenson's prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace

The Reds lost their driving seat in the title race following their disappointing draw against Manchester United last week. They are now second in the table albeit on goal difference behind Arsenal, with 71 points in 31 games. Manchester City are only a point behind the two sides and fans can expect a thrilling finale to the Premier League season.

Javier Mascherano urges Liverpool star to stay at Anfield

Former Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano has urged Luis Diaz to remain at Anfield amid rumors surrounding his future. The Colombia international has been a key player for the Reds since his £50 million switch from FC Porto in January 2022.

The fleet-footed winger has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in recent weeks, with the Ligue 1 giants searching for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe. However, Mascherano has urged the 27-year-old to stay at the Merseyside club. The former Argentina international said:

"He is a great player, very decisive, especially when it comes to dealing with one-on-one duels. The truth is that I think he has arrived at a team that fits him just right. If there's something that Liverpool have is that they love players like Diaz who leave everything on the field and have that strength. That's why I think he fits right where he has arrived."

Diaz has made 43 appearances across competitions this season, scoring 13 goals and producing four assists. He has made 90 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side to date, scoring 24 times while creating 12.

