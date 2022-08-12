Marseille showing interest in Manchester United star: Reports

Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille are understood to have developed an interest in Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly. As things stand, both the clubs have different ideas about the kind of deal they want to progress with. L'Equipe reported that having failed to keep hold of Arsenal's William Salba, the French club have narrowed down on the Red Devils defender.

Erik ten Hag is more than happy to offload the Ivory Coast international as he is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. Manchester United have four centre-backs who are above Bailly in the pecking order. They include Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and summer signing Lisandro Martinez.

Although he has spent six seasons at the club, the defender has struggled to secure a regular starting berth under any of his managers. He was signed in 2016 by Jose Mourinho from Villarreal for a transfer fee of €38 million. Since then, he has amassed a total of 113 appearances for Manchester United, but his involvement has only reduced each year.

IM @Iconic_Mourinho José Mourinho: "Bailly is a team boy, he is a great boy. He is an honest man, always ready to give everything for the team. Football teams need people like him, people where the club is more important than anything else."



Last season, Bailly only made seven appearances across all competitions. Injuries haven't been kind to him at various junctures in his Old Trafford spell, but he has never looked like a solution to the Red Devils' defensive woes either. Ten Hag does not see him as part of his plans and wants to dispel the player permanently.

This is where Marseille, who are showing interest in the Ivory Coast international, could face a problem in striking a deal. They only want his services on a year-long loan deal with an option to buy in the end. Manchester United would rather hold on to the player than let him go on a loan deal and return to Old Trafford again.

The player still has two years left on his current contract. Luckily for Ten Hag, Marseille aren't the only club looking to buy Bailly as L'Equipe mentions AS Monaco as potential suitors as well.

Jose Mourinho is also contemplating a reunion with Bailly at AS Roma. AC Milan are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old centre-back and could rival Roma for his signature as per The Athletic.

It is looking increasingly likely that the Red Devils defender's spell will finally come to an end after six years at the club.

Former Premier League defender has doubts over Manchester United's incoming midfield signing

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender William Gallas is unsure if Adrien Rabiot will be able to cope up with the intensity of the Premier League. The Guardian reported that Manchester United had agreed a deal for the Juventus star in a move worth £15 million and other add-ons.

Gallas, however, does not see this piece of business as a 'good choice'. He told Genting Casino:

"Rabiot was a good player when he played at PSG, when he went to Juventus, he hasn't had a good season. Maybe he will return to form at Manchester United but the Premier League is tougher and more physical, he needs to be ready for it.

"Players don't understand the levels of physicality of the Premier League until they witness it first-hand. I'm not sure it's not a good choice to bring him to Man United."

