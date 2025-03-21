Martin Odegaard names 24-year-old star as player he would like to sign for Arsenal from Real Madrid

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has admitted that he would like the Gunners to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. He has hailed the 24-year-old Brazilian winger as the best player in the world right now.

Vinicius came extremely close to winning the Ballon d'Or last year, finishing runner-up to Manchester City midfielder Rodri, a result many consider a major upset.

He played a crucial role in Madrid's LaLiga and Champions League double last season, bagging 25 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

This season, while he still boasts some impressive numbers, the Brazil international has seen a slight dip in form. He has contributed 18 goals and provided 11 assists this term so far.

While speaking to the media, Odegaard was asked who he thought the best player in the world is right now. The former Real Madrid midfielder, who left the club in 2021 to join the Gunners, said (via Madrid Universal):

“Best player in the world? Vini Jr."

Arsenal are set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals next month, their first encounter since the 2005-06 campaign. Ahead of the fixture, Odegaard was asked to name one Madrid player he would bring to the Emirates.

He replied:

“A player I would like to sign for Arsenal from Real Madrid? Vini Jr."

Mikel Merino reveals what Arsenal players have asked him about Real Madrid ahead of UCL clash

Mikel Merino has revealed that his fellow Arsenal teammates have asked him various questions about Real Madrid. The Gunners' dressing room seems quite curious about their opponents ahead of their Champions League showdown.

Madrid have earned their reputation as the most dominant team in Europe, having won the Champions League a record 15 times. Los Blancos will have to defeat the Gunners next in the quarter-finals as they seek to extend it to 16 this season.

Merino is all too familiar with the Spanish giants, having faced them multiple times during his time at Real Sociedad in LaLiga. And Arsenal players have been throwing questions at Merino about their opponents.

He said:

“They ask me what the stadium is like, what the atmosphere is like if all that aura that surrounds Madrid in the Champions League and their comebacks is true. Of course, when they have done it so many times, it is the image that is had of them."

The Gunners will face Madrid in the first leg at the Emirates on April 8 before the second leg in Spain on April 16.

