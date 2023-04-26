Martin Odegaard receives two-word advice from Arsenal legend Tony Adams ahead of Manchester City showdown

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard turned to club legend Tony Adams for advice ahead of the side's title showdown with Manchester City tonight (April 26).

Odegaard will skipper the Gunners into battle at the Etihad in a game that has massive title implications. The north Londoners are top of the league, boasting a five-point lead over second-placed City who have two games in hand.

Adams revealed to the Sun that Odegaard asked him for advice before the encounter against Manchester City. He said:

“When I interviewed Martin Odegaard on Monday, he asked me what advice I’d give to Arsenal for Wednesday’s game at Manchester City."

The legendary former Arsenal defender added:

“My answer was two words – ‘Don’t lose’. If Arsenal can do that, the title race is still open. If not, it’s all over.”

The Gunners have seen their lead at the top-of-the-table cut to five points in the past three weeks. Three consecutive draws have seen Arteta's side falter in the title race. They have a massive task ahead of them against Manchester City. They haven't picked up a point against their title rivals in their last 11 league meetings.

Gunners fans will be praying Odegaard is at his best against the reigning champions. The Norweigan midfielder has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 39 games across competitions.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown is worried about Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland have been sensational.

Manchester City have been in superb form, unbeaten in their last 16 games across competitions. A large part of that has been down to the partnership between Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

Haaland arrived at City from Borussia Dortmund last summer but has taken to Premier League football with ease. He has bagged 48 goals in 42 games across competitions, including 32 in 28 league matches.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne has been shining in the middle of the park, contributing 26 assists in 41 games. His connection with Haaland has been mesmerizing and Keown feels it is cause for concern for the Gunners. He told the Daily Mail:

"One non-negotiable for Arsenal is that they need to stop the link-up between Kevin De Bruyne and Haaland. The Belgian has assisted eight of the Norwegian’s goals this season, making them the Premier League’s most lethal partnership."

Keown urged the Gunners to immediately press De Bruyne once he is in possession to nullify the threat posed by the duo:

“As soon as De Bruyne gets on the ball, Haaland is on the move. Arsenal need to limit De Bruyne’s influence.”

It will likely be Rob Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes who are tasked with dealing with Haaland. William Saliba has been ruled out of the clash with an ongoing back injury.

