Martin Odegaard sends message to Aaron Ramsdale as David Raya takes Arsenal starting spot 

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has shared his thoughts on David Raya replacing Aaron Ramsdale for their clash against Everton on Sunday, September 17.

Raya, who joined the Gunners on loan from Brentford in the summer, made his debut for them at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. He had a fairly quiet game, having to make just one save. He completed 30 of his 32 passes and seven of his nine long balls.

Raya replaced Ramsdale, who has been Arsenal's No. 1 since arriving from Sheffield United in 2021.

After the game, Odegaard offered his opinion on Raya replacing the Englishman, saying (via Evening Standard):

"I think he [Ramsdale] will just keep working hard, like he is always doing. Today he was there supporting us, cheering for us, helping us. He is a great character and he showed a very good response today by backing the team. It was excellent from him."

He added:

"We have two good goalkeepers and big competition. They have different qualities. They are both so good on the ball and in goal as well. So, we are lucky to have two such good goalkeepers and we will see who plays."

Raya kept a clean sheet in his first game for Arsenal as they won 1-0, with Leandro Trossard scoring in the 69th minute.

Mikel Arteta reacts to first win at Everton as Arsenal manager

Everton's home ground Goodison Park had been a kryptonite for the Gunners since their 5-2 win back in October 2017. However, they secured a comfortable win on Sunday.

While the scoreline only read 1-0, Arsenal dominated the game with 74% possession and 13 attempts on goal. In the process, they maintained their unbeaten start to the season and are fourth in the Premier League table.

After the game, manager Mikel Arteta shared his elation at his side's performance, saying (via Arsenal.com):

"Really happy, extremely happy with the performance and the way we played. It was six years that we were unable to do that. That was the challenge in front of us and the opportunity as well, and we looked at everything that we needed to do, and did that on the pitch."

He added:

"I think we dominated the game from start to finish – we created a lot of chances, a lot of dominance in the game, we gave nothing away. And to do that here, it’s a big compliment to the players because it’s not easy at all to do that."

The Gunners will next host PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League group stage on September 20 before welcoming arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on September 24.