Martin Zubimendi makes surprise transfer claim amid reported transfer interest from Arsenal and Barcelona

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has responded to rumors over a potential departure amid interest from Arsenal and Barcelona. The Spanish playmaker has dismissed the possibility of leaving his current club.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of midfielders this season, including West Ham United's Declan Rice, Brighton's Moises Caicedo, as well as Zubimendi. The Gunners do lack squad depth in the middle of the park, which explains why Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his options in that department.

Spanish outlet Diario AS reported earlier this week that the Spanish midfielder's camp has been contacted by the Gunners, who are reportedly closing in on a deal.

Meanwhile, Barcelona boss Xavi is also said to be an admirer of Zubimendi. With Sergio Busquets set to leave Camp Nou in the summer, the Blaugrana will be in search of his replacement and could look towards Zubimendi.

However, the Spanish international has now opened up about these rumors. Zubimendi insists that he is happy and content at the La Liga outfit and the thought of leaving the club has not crossed his mind. He told Marca (as quoted by Metro):

"I have never planned to leave Real Sociedad, I’ve always said that. I have never even considered leaving. I love life here, at home, I’m so happy here. The values of this club are the same as mine so I feel very good here."

Criticizing the media for not paying attention to his stance on the matter, Zubimendi added:

"I’ve always said that I’m happy. I will keep saying it but it seems they [the media] don’t pay attention to me."

It remains to be seen who Arsenal and Barcelona will pursue with the Real Sociedad midfielder seemingly out of the picture.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“The value of this club are same as mine so I feel very good, I always said that I’m happy”, told Marca. Zubimendi on Barcelona & Arsenal new links: “I have never planned to leave Real Sociedad — I always say that. I love life here, at home, I’m so happy here”.“The value of this club are same as mine so I feel very good, I always said that I’m happy”, told Marca. Zubimendi on Barcelona & Arsenal new links: “I have never planned to leave Real Sociedad — I always say that. I love life here, at home, I’m so happy here”. ⚪️🔵“The value of this club are same as mine so I feel very good, I always said that I’m happy”, told Marca. https://t.co/dFv9h9GdKB

"If Messi was to make that incredible return" - Journalist makes interesting claim over Barcelona star Arsenal tried to sign last summer

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth believes Barcelona winger Raphinha could move to the Emirates this season if Lionel Messi returns to Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“Fake news. Who shared that news is not well informed & not professional”. #FCB Raphinha has replied to the news of him giving the green light to leave Barcelona in the summer“Fake news. Who shared that news is not well informed & not professional”. Raphinha has replied to the news of him giving the green light to leave Barcelona in the summer ⤵️“Fake news. Who shared that news is not well informed & not professional”. 🔵🔴🇧🇷 #FCB https://t.co/uE07tkAoUU

The Argentine superstar's potential return to Barcelona has been touted ever since he left the La Liga giants for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the season, and his future remains uncertain.

If the Blaugrana were to resign the Argentine, it could see multiple outgoings as Messi's return would have a huge impact on the club financially. Sheth believes Raphinha could be on the way out this summer, and Arsenal might pursue him.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

"I still think the right forward position is probably an area that they do want to strengthen as well. Bukayo Saka has done unbelievably well as we all know, but we do also know that last summer they tried to get Raphinha and I wonder if they will go for him again."

Sheth added:

"If Messi was to make that incredible return, he’s not going to be cheap and you would guess that there would have to be departures to get wages off-the-books at Barcelona. Could Raphinha be one of those that could be allowed to leave and would Arsenal revisit that?"

Raphinha had attracted interest from Chelsea and Arsenal last summer before leaving Leeds United to join the Spanish outfit for a reported €58 million.

Poll : 0 votes