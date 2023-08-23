“Mason Greenwood can’t play in England again” - Chris Sutton predicts Englishman’s future destination after Manchester United snub

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has shared his thoughts on Mason Greenwood's imminent departure from Manchester United.

Greenwood was charged with alleged sexual harassment by his partner last season. He was arrested but the charges were dropped and he has since been seen in individual training.

Some reports had suggested that Manchester United might inculcate Greenwood back into the team. However, it was faced with a major backlash from fans and after an internal investigation, the club have decided to part ways with the Englishman.

Sutton reckons that the 21-year-old will not play in England again due to the pressure on the club he joins and his teammates. He advised Greenwood to move aboard and work on his career, saying (via Football Talk):

“Mason Greenwood can absolutely not play in England again. The pressure on his teammates and the scrutiny on whichever club he went to, that's a no-no."

He added:

"He will have to move abroad and just try to repair his career. He's a talented boy, he's lost his way, and he's made mistakes as he said in his statement. Big mistakes, and he's got to just... it's about small steps."

"From the outside looking in, I think he may end up in Saudi Arabia.”

Greenwood came through Manchester United's academy before making his senior debut in 2019. He registered 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 games across competitions for them.

Manchester United face setback as Mason Mount gets injured

The Red Devils have looked unconvincing in their first two games of the season. Erik ten Hag's side were poor in their first game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford but won 1-0. They improved in their second game at Tottenham Hotspur but lost 2-0.

Manchester United have now confirmed that new signing Mason Mount picked up an injury during their defeat to Tottenham. The club's statement read:

"Mason Mount is set to miss Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest due to an injury picked up in last weekend’s encounter with Tottenham Hotspur. The small complaint is expected to keep Mount out until the international break next month."

Mount joined Manchester United from Chelsea for £60 million earlier this summer. While he has featured in both games for the Red Devils, the midfielder's performances have been rather disappointing.

Mount will now miss their clash against Nottingham Forest at home and Arsenal away. He is expected to return against Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16.