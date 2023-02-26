Mason Greenwood holds first face-to-face talks as he eyes Manchester United return - Reports

Suspended Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has held his first talks with the club after a rape charge was dropped against him. The striker, along with his representatives, met club officials on February 16 ahead of the team's Europa League first-leg clash against Barcelona.

The 21-year-old was cleared of his accusations earlier this month when the Crown Prosecution Service, the government agency responsible for criminal prosecution in England, dropped their charges against him. This comes after a woman accused Greenwood of attempted rape, assault, and controlling and coercive behavior in January 2022.

As part of their own investigation into the matter, Manchester United officials sat down with Greenwood. The player hoped to restart his career but will now have to wait as the club announced they would “now conduct its own process before determining next steps.”

A source familiar with the situation said (via The Sun):

"Mason and his team met with the club to start the process of trying to get to the bottom of exactly what may or may not have happened.

"It is an extremely sensitive situation and the club think it is only fair that Mason is given the opportunity to fully explain himself.

"The club are keen to hear his version of events. Only when they have the full picture, can they start to move things forward."

The player remains suspended from the club but still takes home his £75,000 weekly wages. The Sun reported that manager Erik ten Hag had a telephone conversation with the attacker after the charges were dropped.

Greenwood's prospective return has already received a lot of public backlash, especially from Manchester United's women's team. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will make the controversial decision of reinstating Greenwood into the team.

