Mason Greenwood could live in the same luxury neighborhood as ex-Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich if he decides to accept transfer offer: Reports 

Former Chelsea owner, RomanAbramovich has been living in the luxurious suburb of Anadolu Hisari, located on the Asian side of Istanbul, Turkey, after he parted ways with the Stamford Bridge club last year.

However, according to the Daily Star, Mason Greenwood can join the Russian politician in his luxurious resort.

Istanbul giants Besiktas has shown their interest in the 21-year-old for a loan deal after Manchester United confirmed that he will never play for the Old Trafford outfit again.

The club made the statement after they completed an internal investigation on the Englishman. He was charged with attempted rape, assault, and coercive controlling behavior in 2022. However, all the charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February.

Greenwood was also pictured practicing away from Old Trafford with his father in August before the verdict was made.

According to a report by The Sun, the 21 year old is looking forward to restarting his career and Besiktas is one of the clubs that are interested in buying him. He's also pushing for a move away from the Old Trafford.

Moreover, if he signs a deal with Besiktas, he will be living in Bebek, which is one of the most luxurious neighborhoods in Istanbul. Local expert Andy Wilks said about Greenwood's transfer (via the Sun):

"Classy restaurants such as Bebek Balikci and Poseidon offer pricey menus with sea views while nightclub Blackk is popular with Istanbul’s footballers. Greenwood is likely to be offered an apartment in a gated community complete with facilities such as a swimming pool and gym."

The former Chelsea owner pays £40,000 a month as rent for his house situated on the coastline of the lavish place.

Manchester United are looking forward to send Mason Greenwood on a loan deal

According to Football Insider, Manchester United can let Mason Greenwood leave Old Trafford on a loan deal after he failed to find any potential permanent suitor.

Apart from Turkish outfit, Besiktas, La Liga side Getafe have also made a loan proposal for the Englishman.

Mason Greenwood has made 129 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 35 goals and 12 assists. His current contract with Manchester United will expire in 2025.

However, according to the verdict reached by the club's internal investigation, the 21-year-old will be either sold or loaned as he can't play for United.