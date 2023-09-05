Mason Greenwood could move to luxury Madrid neighborhood where Cristiano Ronaldo lives

Getafe CF forward Mason Greenwood is likely to move into a palatial mansion in an exclusive Madrid neighborhood where Cristiano Ronaldo owns a home, along with Fernando Torres, Sergio Ramos, and Luka Modric.

English forward Greenwood, who is on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe, is prepared to restart his career in Spain after being cleared for a return to football following his arrest over an alleged sexual assault charge in January 2022. The 21-year-old could now move with his partner and young child to Spain's Beverly Hills, a highbrow suburb in Madrid.

Manchester United have pledged to support the forward as he is reintegrated into football following a lengthy spell away from the game, and have promised a reported £8,000 monthly toward paying the rent for whichever luxury mansion the youngster opts for.

Mason Greenwood has the option of choosing between two neighborhoods 20 minutes apart, both of which are inhabited by some of Spain's richest individuals and are characterized by sprawling mansions, security patrols, luxury golf courses, and perimeter fencing. He will live either in La Finca, where Cristiano Ronaldo owns a luxury mansion, or La Moraleja, where Luka Modric lives with his family.

Expand Tweet

The mansion will afford Greenwood sufficient space to have family and friends over to provide support for him during a potentially testing return to professional football in Spain. His parent club will also continue to support him as they will pay for a translator and contribute over half of his £75,000-a-week wages during his season-long spell in Spain.

Where are we with Mason Greenwood's return?

Mason Greenwood was exonerated and maintains his innocence of all charges leveled against him, accepting that he made mistakes in his relationship. The 21-year-old saw his case investigated internally by Manchester United before a decision was reached to allow him to restart his career elsewhere, on loan.

Expand Tweet

The Red Devils have pledged to support the England international but have made it clear that he has to work his way back into contention after 20 months out of the game. His number 11 shirt at the club has been handed to big-money striker Rasmus Hojlund while he remains in Spain to get his career back on track.

Getafe faced public backlash following their decision to pick up Greenwood on loan due to the sensitive nature of his case. However, the Spanish club is satisfied with the player and has given him a chance.

When questioned, Getafe manager Jose Bordalas said that he spoke with his wife before giving a green light to the club's pursuit of Greenwood and that he is willing to give the young man an opportunity to redeem himself.

Expand Tweet

Mason Greenwood has picked up the number 12 jersey in his new home and is eager to return to the top of his game. He looks forward to facing the best teams in Spain and showing how mature he has grown after the events of the last 20 months.