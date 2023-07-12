Mason Greenwood pictured training with Manchester United teammate as internal investigation over future continues

Attacker Mason Greenwood is waiting for Manchester United to make a decision on his future and has been training with his former teammate, Anthony Elanga. The duo were spotted together, training with Udinese defender James Abankwah.

According to The Sun, Elanga and Greenwood are working together this summer as they prepare for the start of the season. While the suspended footballer is yet to figure out his plans, there are reported offers from Atalanta and Turkish sides to join them on loan.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB JUST IN: Mason Greenwood pictured at a training session in Dubai with Anthony Elanga and Udinese player James Abankwah! JUST IN: Mason Greenwood pictured at a training session in Dubai with Anthony Elanga and Udinese player James Abankwah! #MUFC @SunSport ] 📸 🚨 JUST IN: Mason Greenwood pictured at a training session in Dubai with Anthony Elanga and Udinese player James Abankwah! #MUFC [@SunSport] 📸⬇️ https://t.co/tHBARI49FS

Elanga is also facing an uncertain future with reports suggesting that Erik ten Hag is not interested in using him. Elanga's teammate for Sweden, Emil Forsberg is trying to convince RB Leipzig to sign the Manchester United star. He told Swedish outlet Fotboll Skanalen:

"I will sit down with the president, with Oliver [Mintzlaff], here soon and see what we should do. We'll see. Anthony would have been a good fit with us. A young player who wants to get better. We'll see. It can happen."

He added:

"I have spoken to Anthony [about a Leipzig move]. But it stays between us. I know Anthony quite well, so it's quite normal if it were to come up. But he is a young and talented player who fits in with us. We have been good at developing young and talented players."

Apart from RB Leipzig, Everton and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with Elanga.

Manchester United star admits frustration at not playing

Anthony Elanga has admitted that he is frustrated at the lack of minutes at Manchester United. However, he is aware that there is very little he can do about it as it is up to the manager.

Elanga said in March that he was trying to get into the plans of Ten Hag. He was quoted by Tribuna as saying:

"It is frustrating. You want to play, it's important. But whether you play or not, it's up to the coach, not me. I have spoken to Erik and it is private between the two of us. I know what he wants me to do and I just keep training hard. When the opportunity comes, I just have to be ready to take it. We have a lot of conversations, not only about (the lack of game time) but also what is happening around. That's the good thing about the club, we talk a lot and they help me a lot."

Elanga last started a match for Manchester United on January 20, against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup.

Poll : 0 votes