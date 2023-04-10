Mason Greenwood sexual assault case: Meet Harriet Robson, the British model who accused Manchester United star and is now expecting baby with him

According to The Sun, Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood and his partner Harriet Robson are expecting their first child. The baby is reportedly due in the summer. Robson is a social media influencer, content creator and model.

The 23-year-old has worked for the renowned brand Nova as a model. She was born in Yorkshire on February 12, 2000, and has close to 750K followers on social media.

Mason Greenwood and Harriet Robson started dating in 2019 and living together a year later. However, their relationship came to an end in early 2022 when Robson accused Greenwood of physical abuse. She shared multiple pictures and voice notes on social media. The player was subsequently arrested on charges of sexual assault, controlling and coercive behavior.

Manchester United released a statement on the same that read (via Opoyi):

“We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comments until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Greenwood hasn't featured for the Red Devils since then. His endorsement deal with Nike was cancelled. The forward, though, was recently acquited of his charges.

Will Mason Greenwood play for Manchester United again?

Mason Greenwood hasn't played competitively since he was charged with alleged sexual assault. However, as the charges against him are dropped, the player is available to play.

United, meanwhile, suffered a major injury scare, as Marcus Rashford limped off the field during the Red Devils' 2-0 home win against Everton in the Premier League at the weekend.

Considering the team's leading attacker might spend a spell on the sidelines, Erik ten Hag will have to look elsewhere for attacking options. However, Greenwood is not expected to be back in the first team anytime soon. Instead, Anthony Martial is expected to spearhead the attack if Rashford is unavailable for a while.

The Red Devils next play Sevilla in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday (April 13).

Poll : 0 votes