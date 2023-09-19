Mason Mount and Raphael Varane back in Manchester United training, summer signing unavailable for Bayern clash

Manchester United duo Mason Mount and Raphael Varane may be fit to face Bayern Munich after they were seen back in training. However, the Red Devils are likely to be without transfer deadline day signing Sofyan Amrabat.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone has posted a picture of Erik ten Hag's men undergoing training. Mount and Varane are both seen in the X (formerly Twitter) post, giving United fans optimism that they may be available to face Bayern tomorrow (September 19).

Expand Tweet

Mount has been out of action since August after he picked up an injury in a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The English midfielder arrived at Old Trafford from Chelsea in the summer for £60 million including add-ons. He had made two appearances before picking up a knock.

Meanwhile, Varane scored the winner in Manchester United's nervy 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their season opener. However, he too went down injured in a 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest in late August. The French defender's absence has been felt with Ten Hag's men conceding six goals in defeats to Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion.

It appears that both could be fit to face a Bayern side in the UEFA Champions League who have started the season strongly. Thomas Tuchel's men are unbeaten with three wins in four league games. The Red Devils will head into the Group A clash as underdogs as the Bavarians haven't lost any of their last 34 group-stage games. That's the longest unbeaten record of this kind in the competition's history.

The game appears to have come too soon for Amrabat who joined Manchester United from Fiorentina on deadline day. The Moroccan midfielder is yet to play for his new club due to a back problem. He trained away from his teammates on Tuesday, per the aforementioned source.

Andy Townsend urges Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to recall Harry Maguire against Bayern Munich

Harry Maguire has made just one appearance this season.

Andy Townsend reckons Ten Hag should start Maguire against Bayern because he knows the Bundesliga giants' superstar Harry Kane. The English defender has endured a difficult spell under his Manchester United coach, sitting behind Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order.

Townsend alluded to poor defending from Martinez and Lindelof in a 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on the weekend when suggesting Maguire start. He said to talkSPORT:

"At the weekend United were all over the place at the back, were they not? I don’t think that Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof, they’re what I’d call a number two centre-half."

He continued by touching on how Maguire will know Kane from playing with him in the England national team setup:

"Is this the perfect match for Harry Maguire to come back into the United defence. He knows Harry Kane. He’ll have been up against him in training, he’s played against him here, there and everywhere."

Maguire has made just one 23-minute appearance for Manchester United from the bench this season. Many expected him to depart in the summer but he turned down a move to West Ham United.

If he were to start against the Bavarians he would go toe to toe with Kane who has started life at the Allianz Arena in high style. He has bagged four goals and one assist in four games across competitions.