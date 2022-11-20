Mason Mount reveals one thing he has ‘never’ seen Harry Kane do in training as England prepare for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Chelsea and England star Mason Mount has said ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup that he has not seen Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane miss two chances in a row in training.

The English captain is hands down one of the most lethal goalscorers in the world. His technicality and tremendous finishing prowess are a nightmare for the opposition.

Speaking to the Premier League's YouTube channel, Mount spoke about Kane, saying (via HITC):

“In training, I don’t think I’ve seen him miss. Well, obviously he’s missed maybe a few chances – but two in a row? Never. I’ve never seen him miss two in a row. Just the way he strikes the ball, the way he picks the corner and hits it, yeah, special.”

Kane won the Golden Boot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup despite England bowing out in the semis. The prolific striker scored six goals for the Three Lions.

The onus is upon Kane once again to lead the attack for Gareth Southgate's team. He is riding a fine streak of form as well, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 22 games for the white club of north London.

Jermain Defoe lauded England captain Harry Kane ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Mason Mount is not the only player who was left awestruck by Harry Kane's natural finishing in training. Former Tottenham Hotspur attacker Jermain Defoe also lauded the England captain for being perfect in training.

Speaking to William Hill's Stripped Podcast, Defoe said ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup (via football.london):

"Harry’s goal-scoring ability is natural. You can’t teach that. I remember the first time I saw Harry when he trained with the first team at Spurs, I was like ‘Wow’. He was just hitting corners, that was natural. The way he finishes is like [Alan] Shearer. He scored a lot of goals, but he just put his foot through the ball."

He added:

"For someone like Harry Kane, they’re just clean, calculated finishes in the corner. The goal against Liverpool the other week, just a little touch and finish. He knows exactly what he’s doing. He doesn’t just want to hit the target. He’s taken his game to another level."

