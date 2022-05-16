Mason Mount’s missed Chelsea penalty in FA Cup final results in his sixth Wembley defeat in a row

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount extended an unwanted Wembley record following his side's defeat in the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday, May 14.

Jurgen Klopp's side made it a domestic cup double for the campaign after once again beating the Blues on penalties following an entertaining goalless draw.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Mount missed their penalties for Chelsea. Konstantinos Tsimikas slotted home to give Liverpool their 8th FA Cup, as well as their 50th major trophy in the club's history.

We are Chelsea, we'll be back. To a man, we gave it everything.We are Chelsea, we'll be back. To a man, we gave it everything. We are Chelsea, we'll be back. 💛 https://t.co/27JWDFXV1Z

Still only 23 years of age, Mount has enjoyed an excellent season at Stamford Bridge and is currently Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League.

However, his recent record in the Wembley finals is becoming a major problem for the England international. His latest loss was his sixth in a row at the home of football in finals across competitions.

Mount's miserable run started during his time on-loan at Derby County, where he lost in the Championship play-off final to Aston Villa.

He has since ended as a runner-up in three consecutive FA Cup finals, as well as this season's League Cup reversal against Liverpool. Mount's most heartbreaking defeat was arguably for his country, as he started during England's European Championship heartbreak against Italy in July 2021, again on penalties.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reveals why he failed to bring Timo Werner on against Liverpool in FA Cup final

Eyebrows were raised by the German boss' decision to leave his compatriot on the bench, despite the general consensus being that Werner could use his pace to get in behind their opponent's defense.

Tuchel justified his decision after the game, also explaining the decision not to get Werner off the bench. He also talked about Kai Havertz not being in the squad. As per The Mail, the Blues' manager said:

"Kai did not train because of hamstring problems and we thought he would injure himself.

"We did a test on Saturday morning but it was not better. Then Timo felt uncomfortable in the warm-up and said he could not play. A hamstring as well. We had no options."

Ultimately, Tuchel ended up bringing on Ruben Loftus-Cheek in extra time, before replacing him with Ross Barkley just 15 minutes later. The Blues boss explained:

"Taking Ruben off was purely for penalties. Ruben has not a good history statistically and Ross has."

Despite the Wembley defeat, Tuchel was full of praise for his side, adding:

"We have proved we can produce peak performances to compete with Liverpool in individual games. The difference is they can do it Saturday-Wednesday. They have a bigger squad."

"Like the Carabao Cup final, I have no regrets. I told the team before the game I was proud of them."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says that his team are 'in pain' following their defeat on penalties to Liverpool in the FA Cup final 🗣️ "That's life in sports."Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says that his team are 'in pain' following their defeat on penalties to Liverpool in the FA Cup final 🗣️ "That's life in sports."Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says that his team are 'in pain' following their defeat on penalties to Liverpool in the FA Cup final 🔴🔵 https://t.co/k771MA1J1T

