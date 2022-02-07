Mason Mount singles out 'fiery and aggressive' team for special praise and outlines Chelsea's Club World Cup ambitions 

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has heaped praise on potential FIFA Club World Cup final opponents Palmeiras for their style of play.

Mount recalled watching Palmeiras play in the Copa Libertadores final against fellow Brazilian outfit Flamengo alongside Thiago Silva and Jorginho. Ahead of the Blues' Club World Cup semifinal against Al-Hilal, the 23-year-old midfielder said the following about the South American champions:

"I watched the game with Thiago (Silva) and Jorgi (Jorginho) as we were having food at the hotel. Thiago had his iPad set up at the end of the table so we were able to watch the whole match. Those two are from Brazil so they watch it a lot but I hadn’t seen that many games before.

"Palmeiras looked a very fiery and aggressive team, very hungry to win," he added. "They look like a good side. They won that final showing a lot of heart and we know any team that comes up against us wants to beat us."

Mount also expressed his desire to lift the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time in Chelsea's illustrious history.

"Our focus is always on the next game because they come thick and fast but we really want to win this tournament," he said. "We haven’t ever won it as a club so we want to win it, like every competition we’re in. We want to have that winning mentality and hopefully it will be a good trip for us."

By virtue of being the European champions, Chelsea have directly entered the FIFA Club World Cup at the semi-final stage. The Blues will face Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal on 9 February after the latter secured a 6-1 win over Al-Jazira in the second round of the competition.

Palmeiras have also directly qualified for the semi-finals, where they will take on Egyptian side Al-Ahly.

Chelsea have only qualified once before for the FIFA Club World Cup which was back in 2012. The Blues suffered a defeat at the hands of Brazilian side Corinthians in the final.

Chelsea could become the third English side to win the FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea are looking to become only the third English side to lift the FIFA Club World Cup. Liverpool and Manchester United are so far the only Premier League sides to taste success in this tournament.

Manchester United were the first team from England to win the FIFA Club World Cup when they defeated Ecuadorian side Liga Deportiva Universitaria back in 2008.

Liverpool are the most recent English winners of this annual tournament. The Reds secured a 1-0 win over Flamengo back in 2019.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee