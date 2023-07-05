Mason Mount speaks out for the first time after completing move to join Manchester United from Chelsea

New Manchester United signing Mason Mount spoke for the first time in an exclusive club interview. The midfielder moved to United from Chelsea in a move reportedly with £60 million (including add-ons).

Addressing his move to Manchester United from Chelsea, where he spent 18 years, Mount said:

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies."

Mount also spoke about the impact manager Erik ten Hag had on the club in his first season. He revealed how the Dutchman has already talked about his plans with the England international.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here."

The former Chelsea man outlined his own ambitions and hinted at what he wants to bring to United.

“I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

Where can Mason Mount fit in at Manchester United?

Manchester United operated in a 4-3-3 formation last season. They used Casemiro at the base in a number 6 role. Christian Eriksen was deployed in the number 8 position, transitioning balls out of defence and linking up with the attack. Bruno Fernandes played furthest up in the midfield three in a number 10 slot.

It proved effective as United had enough quality in midfield to eke out wins in important matches. However, Eriksen, now 31, struggled to keep up with the tempo of an intense season.

With United now in Champions League, they are expected to fight out yet another long season and this is where Mason Mount can replace Eriksen. The England international would be a good fit for the number 8 role behind Fernandes and ahead of Casemiro.

He is also capable of playing as a backup for Fernandes in the number 10 position. Mount also has prior experience of playing in the wings, having done so at Chelsea. This means he can also fill in on the wings should United need depth in the latter stages of the season.

Moreover, at 24, Mount is expected to hit his prime soon and possibly take over as the main midfield man in the coming years at Manchester United.

