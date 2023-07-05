"Mason Mount should take notes" – Fans react as ex-Chelsea star's 'deep and touching' farewell message resurfaces on social media

Chelsea faithful have expressed their disapproval of Mason Mount's latest farewell video message, comparing it to Marcos Alonso's post when he departed the club.

Mount, 24, took to Instagram to address the Blues fans ahead of his £60 million move to Manchester United on Tuesday (July 4). Unfortunately, the player's heartfelt expression of gratitude failed to move his fanbase.

In response, one Chelsea supporter dug up Alonso's farewell post and highlighted how the Barcelona left-back's message was appropriate.

issy @lovelessissy There won’t ever be a goodbye message that comes close to this one There won’t ever be a goodbye message that comes close to this one https://t.co/SJuZsBRE7j

Alonso left Chelsea on a free transfer in 2022 and took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message, saying:

"Can't thank you enough for the 6 years we spent together. It's been a real honour to defend the blue colour around the world and to write the history of this great club. Special mention to Mr. Roman Abramovich and Antonio Conte for giving me the chance at the very beginning."

The Spaniard, who lifted a total of six trophies at Stamford Bridge, continued:

"All the people at the club, stadium and training ground thank you. Managers, teammates, medical staff led by Dr. Paco Biosca, kitmen etc... it was a pleasure to share the changing room with you all these years."

He added:

"And of course, to the fans thank you for your support since day 1. It's thanks to you that Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world so keep the blue flag flying high. Yours forever, running down the left wing for you. M💙"

Here's how other Blues fans reacted to the Spaniard's resurfaced post:

CFC Lian @NickLian6 @lovelessissy I didn’t even like Marcos Alonso but that last sentence got me really emotional. @lovelessissy I didn’t even like Marcos Alonso but that last sentence got me really emotional.

Batman @theyseebatman @lovelessissy You don't know what you had until it's gone... You don't know what you had until it's gone... @lovelessissy 🐐 You don't know what you had until it's gone...

Alonso, 32, joined the west London side from Fiorentina in a deal worth up to £24 million in 2016. Operating at left wing-back, he registered 29 goals and 23 assists in 212 games across competitions for the Blues.

Since joining Barcelona on a Bosman switch last summer, Alonso has featured in 37 matches for them, lifting the La Liga title along the way.

What did Mason Mount claim in his farewell post to Chelsea fans ahead of departure?

In a video posted on Instagram, Manchester United-bound Mason Mount said:

"Hi Chelsea fans, given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you. But it doesn't make it any easier to tell you that I've made the decision to leave the club this summer."

The 24-year-old continued:

"I feel you deserve more than just a written statement. So I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I've been for all of your support over the last 18 years. I know some of you won't be happy with my decision, but it's what's right for me at this moment in my career."

Mount, who helped the Stamford Bridge side lift three trophies, added:

"I want to say thank you to the academy for being so influential to me from such a young age. The managers I've worked under, Frank [Lampard], Thomas [Tuchel], and laslty Graham [Potter]."

The Englishman concluded, saying:

"All the backroom staff, all the unsung heroes of Cobham, all my teammates over the years that have become my brothers, my family for the continuous love and support and most importantly you guys."

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mount has passed his medicals for the Red Devils and is likely to be announced as a Manchester United player on Wednesday (July 5).

Mount, who registered just three goals and six assists in 35 games for Chelsea last campaign, has a chance reinvent himself under Erik ten Hag. He could form a formidable midfield troika with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

