Massimiliano Allegri adds fuel to Juventus return rumors

Massimiliano Allegri has refused to rule out rumors linking him with a stunning return to Juventus.

The Bianconeri are struggling under Andrea Pirlo this season and are reportedly looking to replace him soon. Massimiliano Allegri and other names have been mentioned in the rumor mill, but nothing concrete has happened so far.

Sky Sport Italia were talking to Massimiliano Allegri when they asked him about a possible return to the Turin side. The former manager added fuel to the fire by refusing to shoot down the rumor. He said:

"It's impossible to tell, besides, Andrea Pirlo is there now and in my view he's doing well. I don't know what Juve are missing. They are in the Coppa Italia Final, won the Supercoppa, are fighting for the top four. The Champions League is a bit of a lottery, it can turn on a sixpence. He went on to say of a possible return to coaching: I want to return in June because I have fun and I have great passion."

Massimiliano Allegri on his time at Juventus

Maurizio Sarri replaced Massimiliano Allegri at the Allianz Stadium in 2019, but his stint at the club did not last long. After a season at the helm, the Serie A champions sacked the Italian and replaced him with club legend Andrea Pirlo.

Allegri turned down Real Madrid in 2018 to remain at Juventus, but the club did not give him a new contract. Speaking about his time at the Serie A club, he said:

"We reached a natural ending. There were differences of opinion. The President made the decision and I still have a good rapport with Andrea (Agnelli). It was a great alchemy for five years, so many elements just clicked, we made some great moves on the transfer market, we had fun."

"The hierarchy, so the president, (Fabio) Paratici and (Pavel) Nedved, decided to make a change. The end of that final season was the logical conclusion of the rapport between Juventus and me. I remain very fond of Juventus, and on a professional level I really do get passionate about these clubs where I work, I did the same at Milan and Cagliari before that."

Max Allegri has been out of management ever since but is keen on making a return. Arsenal, Chelsea, and PSG have been linked with the Italian for a long time, but none of the clubs made a move for him.