“Massive game” - Rio Ferdinand makes prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Arsenal

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has given his prediction for a crucial Premier League encounter between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Gunners are embroiled in a tight top-four race with Tottenham Hotspur currently sitting fourth. The Lilywhites are three points clear of Mikel Arteta's men, who are sixth.

Arsenal do boast a game in hand over Antonio Conte's side but that game will end in defeat, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The former England international spoke on his YouTube channel where he played down the Gunners' chances of getting anything from Wednesday's clash (via TBRFootball):

"Chelsea have got Arsenal. Massive game. Can Arsenal turn it around? I don’t know, it’s been a bad couple of games for them. Chelsea look to be back in form, got themselves in the final."

The Blues are indeed in form as they beat Crystal Palace on Sunday to advance to the FA Cup final. This came just after agonizingly exiting the UEFA Champions League, although they did beat Real Madrid 3-2 on the night but lost out on aggregate (5-4).

They had thrashed Southampton 6-0 in the game prior whilst the Gunners had hit a slump.

A 1-0 loss to Southampton at the weekend means they have now lost three league games in a row.

Ferdinand believes that will turn into a fourth at the hands of Chelsea.

"Wow, I don’t see Arsenal getting a result there.”

Arsenal's top four dreams to be shattered by Chelsea

Arteta has encountered a problematic period at the business end of the season

Chelsea have come into form following their disappointing 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid weeks ago in the Champions League.

The reaction to the loss has been huge as Thomas Tuchel's side have scored eleven goals and won every game since.

They are perhaps the one team that Arteta's side wouldn't want to be facing at such a difficult period. The Gunners have had the worst run of form this season and have lacked any sort of threat upfront.

Wednesday's game could be the decider in what has been a topsy turvy top-four race between the Gunners, Spurs, Manchester United and West Ham United.

Prior to the game, all eyes will be on the Red Devils as they face Liverpool on Tuesday, having given themselves a slight chance in the top four battle.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick against Norwich on Saturday came on the same day both the Gunners and Spurs lost. Manchester United secured a 3-2 win as a result and bagged what could be a very important three points.

