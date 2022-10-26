“Masterclass incoming” - Manchester City fans overjoyed as summer signing earns surprise start for Dortmund clash

Manchester City fans have reacted positively as goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will make his first appearance for the club against Borussia Dortmund. The Cityzens travel to Signal Iduna Park to face the German side in their UEFA Champions League clash today (October 26).

The 29-year-old arrived from Arminia Bielefeld in the summer on a free transfer as a backup to Ederson. The Brazilian goalkeeper is one of the leading shot-stoppers in world football. However, with Manchester City's progress to the Champions League knockout stage already secure, Guardiola is giving Ortega a chance.

Guardiola has still picked a strong lineup for the encounter in Dortmund, as the Premier League champions need to avoid defeat to win the group. The Spanish boss is keen to do just that as it would secure an easier tie in the knockout stage.

Ederson has been in red-hot form this season, even securing an assist in City's most recent win against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. Erling Haaland is also starting against his old side, having scored an incredible brace in the reverse fixture in September.

Plenty of Manchester City supporters are excited to see how the German will perform against a tough opponent. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola describes Jude Bellingham has 'the whole package'

Ahead of their clash with the German giants, Guardiola was asked about Bellingham, whom Manchester City have been linked with.

The 19-year-old midfielder has scored eight times this season from 17 appearances in all competitions. He is considered one of the brightest prospects in world football.

There's no doubt that Bellingham would be a welcome addition to the Cityzens' midfield.

Guardiola was full of praise for the England star in his pre-match press conference, as he told Sky Sports:

"Borussia Dortmund is the perfect place for young talent to come. Maybe if he went to a top Premier League club, he wouldn't have got the minutes. The best thing for young players is to play minutes."

He added:

"It's not just about the quality, it's about how he was leading and kicking and going to the referee, this guy is something special and has the mentality. He already is one of the captains [at Dortmund], the whole package is really good. He's already in the national team for England at 19-years-old, we know the quality he has. We will try to impose our game and win the game."

