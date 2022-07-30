“Masterclass loading”, “we are cooking” – Arsenal fans convinced 21-year-old star will light up Emirates Cup final against Sevilla after being named in line-up

Arsenal defender William Saliba has been named in their starting XI to face Sevilla today and fans cannot contain their excitement.

The Gunners play their final pre-season friendly of the summer before starting the Premier League season next weekend against Crystal Palace.

Winning five of their last six matches so far, Mikel Arteta's side have shown great promise this summer and now Saliba's return has spelt more good news for their supporters.

The 21-year-old had joined the side in 2019 but hasn't made a single competitive appearance for the senior team yet, spending his time away on loan.

Arsenal @Arsenal Emirates Cup team news...



Saliba & Zinchenko start

Martin Odegaard in midfield

Gabriel Jesus leads the line



Let's do this! Emirates Cup team news...Saliba & Zinchenko startMartin Odegaard in midfieldGabriel Jesus leads the lineLet's do this! 🏆 Emirates Cup team news...💪 Saliba & Zinchenko start🇳🇴 Martin Odegaard in midfield 🔥 Gabriel Jesus leads the line Let's do this! 👊

After starring for Ligue 1 side Marseille last season, he was widely touted to return to them again this summer, with the Olympians said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

However, his inclusion in Arsenal's line-up for today's game could change all that, but for now, fans are ecstatic to see him once again.

Saliba was also at the heart of their defense in the 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea last Sunday, playing for the entirety of the clash.

Fans are looking forward to another "masterclass" from him, excited to see him play alongside Ben White and Gabriel in a back-three against Sevilla.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Nahomgunners23 @nahomgunners23 @Arsenal Saliba and Jesus we are cooking @Arsenal Saliba and Jesus we are cooking

Arsenal's impressive pre-season a sign of things to come?

The Gunners won five pre-season games in a row before a 2-1 defeat to Brentford on Wednesday, although it did little to shake the momentum they've built all summer.

Arteta's side have also made some incredible signings, including that of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

The squad has looked healthy and in top shape, while new arrivals, especially Jesus, have shown signings of settling in.

Arsenal are aiming for a dream Champions League return next year and could well finish inside the Premier League's top four at this rate.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far