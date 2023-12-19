Mateo Kovacic could set incredible record even Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi failed to achieve at Club World Cup

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic could become the first player in history to win the FIFA Club World Cup with three different sides.

The Croatian is a part of Pep Guardiola's squad that has traveled to Saudi Arabia to face Urawa Reds in the semi-finals of the competition.

City locked their place here after winning the Champions League last season, which sealed a historic treble. They had also won the Premier League and the FA Cup just days before their European glory.

Having also picked up the UEFA Supercup this season, the Skyblues are looking to end their glorious year by getting their hands on the Club World Cup title. Doing so would also set a personal milestone for Kovacic, who is no stranger to winning the prize.

He previously won the gold medal at the tournament with Real Madrid in 2016 and 2017, and then again with Chelsea in 2021. Kovacic wasn't a part of City's treble glory, having only joined the side this summer. However, he's on course to win his second trophy with the side and become the first player to win the Club World Cup with three different teams.

Four other players have won the title with two different sides — Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United and Real Madrid), Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich and Real Madrid), David Alaba (Bayern Munich and Real Madrid) and Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea and Real Madrid).

Kovacic will be eager to make the record his own.

Manchester City could become the fourth English side to win the Club World Cup

Spain might have been the dominant force at the Club World Cup with eight titles — five for Real Madrid and three for Barcelona — but England has produced the most number of winners among European sides — three.

Manchester United (2008), Liverpool (2019), and Chelsea (2021) are the English teams who've been crowned the world champions before. Manchester City will be aiming to join their domestic rivals on the winners' list soon.

Urawa Reds are the underdogs but have more experience than City at the Club World Cup, as this is their third appearance in the competition. Also, City's form lately hasn't been the most promising, winning only three of their last eight games in all competitions.

Could an upset be on the cards?