“We did not have any contact” – Mateu Alemany reveals Barcelona did not speak with Lionel Messi over transfer during his recent visit 

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany confirmed that the club did not meet with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi. This comes after the Argentine legend has been heavily linked with a move back to the Catalan giants with his current contract set to expire in the summer.

Speaking to DAZN, Alemany said:

“We did not have any contact with Messi.”

“He really likes to come to Barcelona — was here for few days as usual, but we didn’t speak."

Barcelona are looking to bring back the 35-year-old in what would be a sensational reunion. He left Camp Nou in the summer of 2021 to join the French giants on a two-year deal. With the contract set to expire in the summer, a return is on the cards.

With each passing day, it looks unlikely that Messi will extend his stay at the French capital. The Argentine has suffered boos from the fans regularly since the World Cup as disappointing performances saw them get knocked out of the Champions League.

However, it will not be easy for the Blaugrana to bring back the attacker. They are in a tough situation financially, with La Liga instructing the side to cut down on their wage bill by at least €200 million. They have been unable to register contract extensions, notably one for teenage midfielder Gavi, who could leave the club for free at the end of the season.

PSG ready to let Lionel Messi leave as Barcelona links ramp up

The Argentine could make a move back to Spain.

Paris Saint-Germain are set to let Lionel Messi leave as his contract expires in the upcoming summer. Mirror Football reported that an extension for the Argentine is no longer a priority for Les Parisiens as they look to move away from the attacker.

With PSG no longer in the reckoning, Barcelona have emerged as the favourite for Messi's next landing spot. The Blaugrana have already made contact with the club icon over a possible reunion.

However, their financial situation could prove to be a key detriment to the 35-year-old's return. They are looking to cut down on their wage bill and make economical additions to the squad through free agency.

They have an agreement to sign Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Martinez on a free at the end of the season and are also negotiating with Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan.

Further, El Mundo reported that the club have begun to insert a new clause into any renewals and new signings. According to this clause, a player will be free to leave the club if Barcelona cannot register them for competitions due to their financial troubles.

