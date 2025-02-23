Matheus Cunha responds when asked if he's considering his future at Wolves amid reported Manchester United and Arsenal interest

Reported Arsenal and Manchester United target Matheus Cunha was recently asked about his future, amid interest from top Premier League clubs. The Brazilian has been brilliant this season for Wolverhampton Wanderers, having netted 13 times and bagged four assists in 25 league outings.

For now, Cunha is set to cost a fair bit, with the player recently signing a new contract that is valid until the summer of 2029. The forward himself hasn't hinted at the fact that he wants to leave the club, claiming that he's happy for now.

Cunha said to BBC Sport (via Tribal Football):

"I never think about leaving, honestly. I know I have a lot of things to do already and I always said that this was the club that gave me the chance to come back."

"They opened the door for me and I always felt I wanted to give back everything so to leave in this type of situation is hard. I am so happy to be here. I hope to continue doing good things."

Arsenal are desperately in need of a striker, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both injured at the moment. Nevertheless, the pair aren't considered out-and-out strikers.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are seemingly unhappy with their current lot of strikers, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. It is likely that Cunha would be tempted to join the Emirates out of the two, with the Gunners competing for major honors.

The north Londoners are second in the Premier League standings, while the Red Devils sit 15th.

Manchester United lining up deal for Nigerian striker, who was linked with January move to Arsenal - Reports

Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly lining up a move for Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window. This is according to a report from GiveMeSport, who expect the Nigeria international to move permanently in the coming transfer window (via Standard).

Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray, where he has scored 20 goals and bagged five assists in 25 appearances across competitions. However, he may be pursued by other clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea, who were looking to secure his services in the winter.

Osimhen initially joined Napoli from Lille in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of €77.50 million. He's made 133 appearances across competitions for the Serie A outfit, bagging 76 goals and 17 assists. The forward has won the Serie A title once in Italy.

