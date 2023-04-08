Matheus Nunes: Tracing humble beginnings of Wolves star who grew up in a favela and worked at bakery as he scores stunning goal against Chelsea

Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes scored a spectacular volleyed goal to give Wolverhampton Wanderers the lead against Chelsea in their Premier League clash on Saturday (April 8). Wolves are currently leading the clash at the Molineux 1-0, courtesy of the 31st minute strike.

Nunes came up through humble beginnings as his father was not a part of his life. He grew up in the favelas of Brazil. the midfielder has previously explained how despite her mother working every day, he often had nothing to eat.

Nunes said (via Daily Mail):

"Sometimes we didn't have anything to eat... although my mother never stopped working. She is a warrior who instilled in me a love of football. With her I got my first touches. If we didn't have the ball, my brother and I played with socks."

At the age of 12, Nunes went to Portugal, and in 2018, joined Estoril's under-23 squad. He then transferred to Sporting CP in January 2019. Last summer, the 24-year-old moved to the Premier League, joining Wolves.

Nunes has played 31 games for Wolves and the strike against Chelsea was his first for the club.

Matheus Nunes might have made his idol proud with the goal against Chelsea

Matheus Nunes' goal against Chelsea was a strike of the highest quality. His idol, Ronaldinho, would have been proud of the effort.

Nunes once expressed his admiration for the Brazil and Barcelona legend, saying:

"Ronaldinho is my idol. I've always tried to imitate him since I was a kid, and I've always liked the way he played."

He added:

"When he was at Barcelona, I liked Barcelona, When he was at AC Milan, I liked AC Milan, and it was unbelievable when he went to Flamengo because I'm a Flamengo fan. He's my idol because I've always had him as the image of what I wanted to be as a player."

