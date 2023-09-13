"Maturing is realizing Messi is the greatest" "Seen the light" - Fans react as Kylian Mbappe makes U-turn on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate 

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that now he's older he's come to admire Lionel Messi despite idolizing his rival Cristiano Ronaldo during his childhood. Fans suggest the Paris Saint-Germain has seen the light amid his latest take on the GOAT debate between the two football icons.

Mbappe's father Wilfried previously claimed that his son would debate for hours why Cristiano Ronaldo was better than Lionel Messi. He said in 2016 (via Mirror):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is literally everything to Kylian Mbappe. If you mention Lionel Messi against Cristiano, Mbappe will debate with you for at least an hour. For him, Cristiano is untouchable."

However, the France captain's stance has seemingly now changed as he has grown up and he has acknowledged his former PSG teammate as an incredible talent. A video has surfaced of the 24-year-old opining about the two legends. He said:

"I love Cristiano, I was a big fan of him when I was young. But I start to learn, Messi (is great) too because when you are a big fan of Cristiano when you are young you can't see how Messi is good because you love Cristiano. But I grew up and I love both now."

Mbappe played alongside Lionel Messi for two seasons at the Parc des Princes and got to see the Argentine icon up close. The 36-year-old bagged 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions during that time. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner won two Ligue 1 titles in a row but left the Parisians this summer for MLS side Inter Miami.

The French superstar has yet to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo during his career but will have watched him playing a starring role for Real Madrid growing up. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is Los Blancos' all-time leading goalscorer with 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games across competitions. The 38-year-old won four UEFA Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies, and two Spanish Super Cups.

Mbappe's U-turn has been met with praise from fans as they back his new stance of which he admires both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. One fan reacted to his comments saying that you learn to appreciate the Argentine icon when you get older:

"Maturing is realizing Messi is the greatest."

Another fan reckons Mbappe has discovered just what a legendary talent the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is:

"Bro has seen the light."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Frenchman's take on the two footballing greats:

Erling Haaland plays down rivalry comparisons between himself and Mbappe with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Erling Haaland was crucial in Manchester City's treble triumph.

Erling Haaland and Mbappe are primed to take the baton from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as Europe's next two dominant superstars. Both young forwards have been touted as the heirs to the two icons.

However, Haaland played this down recently insisting he doesn't view Mbappe as a rival (via The Mirror):

"That's what everyone thinks, but you have to emphasise just how crazy the things Messi and Cristiano have done."

He added:

"I never talk about myself being against other players, it's not my way of seeing things. I focus on myself, I only try to be better every day, to continue enjoying what I do and being the best version of myself.”

Haaland arrived at Manchester City last summer and made a scintillating start to life at the Etihad. He bagged 52 goals in just 53 games across competitions, winning the Premier League Golden Boot with 36 goals in 35 matches. He also finished as top scorer in the Champions League with 12 goals in 11 games.

Meanwhile, Mbappe shone at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for France, winning the tournament's Golden Boot with eight goals and two assists in seven games. He also bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions for PSG.