Mauricio Pochettino addresses transfer rumours about Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino recently addressed the rumours about a potential transfer for Real Madrid defender and club captain Sergio Ramos.

"Sergio Ramos to PSG? I'm not going to answer because everything can be misinterpreted," said Pochettino. "Sergio is a Real Madrid player."

Ramos is currently on a massive salary at Real Madrid and his contract will expire at the end of the season. The Spaniard is said to be interested in a move away from the Los Blancos after Real Madrid president Florentino Perez publicly acknowledged the club's financial troubles.

Mauricio Pochettino: “Sergio Ramos to PSG? I won't answer because everything can be misinterpreted... Sergio is a Real Madrid player. But what I can say is that like every team we want to improve in all positions”. 🔵🔴🇪🇸 #PSG @hadrien_grenier — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2021

Pochettino, however, chose to remain tight-lipped about a potential move for Ramos. He simply stated that the Parisian outfit is interested in improving in "all positions."

"But what I can say is that, like any team, we want to improve in all positions," said Pochettino.

Sergio Ramos has gained legendary status at Real Madrid. The 35-year-old has made 671 appearances for the Los Blancos in 16 years. During that time, Ramos has won 4 Champions League titles, 5 La Liga trophies, and has also won the Copa del Rey twice.

Manager Zinedine Zidane has relied on the Spaniard at the most important stages of the season despite his injury problems.

We want him to stay at Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane on Sergio Ramos' future

Sergio Ramos (L) and Zinedine Zidane

Earlier this year, Zinedine Zidane was asked about Sergio Ramos' future at Real Madrid. The Frenchman revealed that he wants his captain to stay at the Bernabeu, but admitted he was uncertain about the player's future at the club.

"I want to be honest and I have to say I don't know what's going to happen with him," Zidane said in March. "We want him to stay here. He's always going to be an important player and I want him to remain here, that's what I'll say as a coach."

🚨🌖| Sergio Ramos' contract negotiations are locked. Ramos would accept a new contract with a 10% pay cut if he gets 2 guaranteed years, but neither side is willing to budge. @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 11, 2021

Ramos is yet to reveal if he has taken a decision on his future. The Los Blancos' financial situation will play a key role in the Spaniard's future, but Zidane did not rule out the possibility of him playing till the age of 40.

"Will Ramos play until he’s 40? That is what Sergio has said," said Zidane. "He is a special player. His intention is already good because he wants to continue playing. Every year, he will know if he is in good shape and, if he is like he is now, of course, he can play until he is 40."